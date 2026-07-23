Chocolate City commenced legal proceedings against rapper Odumodublvck after a staff member alleged he was assaulted backstage at a concert

The company filed a suit at the High Court of Lagos State, claiming the incident left him with physical injuries and psychological trauma

They are seeking ₦50 million in damages, citing medical bills, missed work engagements and lost career opportunities

Music label Chocolate City has taken Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck to court following an alleged assault on one of its employees during the 2025 Flytime Festival in Lagos.

The label confirmed it had commenced legal proceedings after court documents emerged showing that its Project Manager and Public Relations Officer filed a claim at the High Court of Lagos State, reports Arise News.

Odumodu is accused of assault on one of Choc City's employees during the 2025 Flytime Festival in Lagos. Photos: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

According to those documents, the incident took place on 22 December 2025 backstage at the Eko Convention Centre, while the victim was on duty supporting a Chocolate City artiste performing at the event.

What the Court Documents Allege

According to another report from Vanguard Newspaper, the court document described a backstage environment that included the artiste, personal security, a bouncer, and accredited event staff when Odumodublvck arrived in the area.

The label stated the rapper moved through the crowd, spoke to several people, and then approached him directly to ask whether it was him or his brother who worked at Chocolate City.

They alleged that the rapper "forcefully struck the Claimant in the face and immediately thereafter pushed him aggressively while issuing threats, thereby causing the victim physical pain, shock, fear, and emotional distress."

A security bouncer reportedly stepped in to restrain the rapper, but the claimant says the confrontation continued regardless, with Odumodublvck threatening to "end" him.

Injuries, Medical Bills and the ₦50m Claim

The statement added that the victim subsequently sought treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where doctors diagnosed him with recurrent headaches, facial and neck pain and swelling, general body discomfort and psychological trauma.

He was advised to rest and step back from work commitments during his recovery.

Among the financial losses cited in the filing are ₦2 million in medical expenses, ₦1 million in ancillary medical costs and ₦1.5 million in additional out-of-pocket spending.

The victim also stated that his recovery prevented him from travelling overseas with a Chocolate City artiste during the festive season, resulting in missed earnings and career setbacks.

In total, he is asking the court to award ₦50 million in damages, covering lost productivity, delayed project deliverables and professional opportunities he could not pursue.

Chocolate City are seeking ₦50 million in damages. Photo: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng