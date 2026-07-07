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Court Grants Peller ₦500k Bail After Arraignment Over Clash With Police, Sets Strict Conditions
Celebrities

Court Grants Peller ₦500k Bail After Arraignment Over Clash With Police, Sets Strict Conditions

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • A Lagos Magistrates' Court granted TikToker Peller ₦500,000 bail after he was arraigned alongside friend Bello Oladipo over a Lekki police confrontation
  • Peller and Oladipo faced three charges, including obstructing officers and filming police during the discharge of their duties on July 2, 2026
  • The incident began when officers stopped Peller for driving without a number plate and escalated after he started recording the encounter on his phone

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A Lagos State Magistrates' Court has granted popular TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, bail of ₦500,000 following his arraignment after a confrontation with police officers along the Coastal Road in Lekki, Lagos.

Peller and his friend Bello Oladipo appeared before the court on Monday, July 6, after being arrested over an incident that occurred on July 2, 2026, at around 8 p.m.

Lagos court grants Peller ₦500,000 bail after arraignment over allegations arising from a police encounter in Lekki
Peller gets ₦500,000 bail as court hears charges connected to resistance and obstruction of police officers. Photo: peller089
Source: Instagram

Lagos State Police Command spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirmed the arrest and arraignment to the press, as reported by Premium Times.

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The court set identical bail conditions for both men, each requiring two sureties.

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At least one of those sureties must be a blood relative, and both must present valid tax clearance certificates covering the past two financial years.

The 3 charges against Peller

The duo faced three counts in court. The first charge accused them of conspiring to resist public officers, an offence under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The second alleged that they obstructed ASP Agbede Victor and three other officers while those officers were performing their lawful duties, contrary to Section 117 (1) (2) of the same law.

The third count accused them of behaving in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by threatening and filming police personnel during the execution of their duties, punishable under Section 168 (a) & (d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

How the Lekki confrontation unfolded

The trouble started when officers flagged down Peller's vehicle, stating that it was being driven without a number plate.

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The content creator explained that he had only recently purchased the car, but officers declined to accept that explanation and asked him to follow them to the station.

The situation intensified when Peller began recording the exchange on his phone.

He alleged that officers then turned aggressive, with one reportedly grabbing his shirt and pointing a gun at him.

Both Peller and Oladipo, who was also in the vehicle at the time, were subsequently taken into custody before they were brought to court.

Peller secures ₦500,000 bail after appearing before a Lagos court over charges linked to an encounter with police officers in Lekki
Court grants Peller bail after he and his friend faced charges following a confrontation with police in Lekki. Photo: peller089
Source: Instagram

Victor Osimhen pledges support for Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared a moment of joy during a video call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The football star congratulated Peller and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony. Osimhen offered prayers for the couple and asked the streamer to send the bank account details and his own Aso Ebi package.

The striker noted that his representatives would attend the event to support the couple even if his busy football schedule prevents him from being there in person.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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Lagos StateNigerian Celebrity GistsNigeria Police
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