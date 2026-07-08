The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada has reached the quarter-final stage

Switzerland was the last team to qualify after their penalty shootout victory over Colombia following a 0-0 draw

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the World Cup winner agreed of the quarter-final games

11 days to the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the tournament has entered the quarter-final stage with eight teams and seven matches left to play.

Switzerland completed the list of eight teams after beating Colombia on penalties after an intense 120-minute battle in the final Round of 16 match.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Photo by Tom Weller/dpa.

Source: Getty Images

France were the first country to qualify after beating Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 to set up a quarter-final date with Morocco, which defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0.

Norway eliminated Brazil with a stunning 2-1 victory and will face the Three Lions of England, which defeated another co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16.

As noted by FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo bid farewell to the World Cup after Portugal’s elimination by Spain, with La Roja set to face Belgium which beat co-hosts USA 4-1.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina’s 3-2 comeback win against Egypt with a late drama, and the defending champions will face Switzerland in the last eight.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the World Cup winner with eight teams left in the tournament.

France

Les Bleus are the leading favourites to win the tournament. They have 44.34% chance of reaching their third consecutive final and have a 27.32% chance of winning the trophy for the third time in their history.

Their match against Morocco is a repeat of the 2022 World Cup semi-final when they eliminated the Atlas Lions after their historic run in Qatar.

Spain

Spain were the number one favourite heading into the tournament, but dropped below France and Argentina after their draw against Cape Verde and stronger performances from the other two.

Luis de la Fuente’s side after their win over Iberian neighbours Portugal have a 36.35% of reaching their first final since 2010 and a 21.33% chance of winning their second world title.

Argentina

The defending champions strolled passed the group stage, beating Algeria, Austria and Jordan, but their knockout stage games were hard-fought 3-2 wins over African oppositions, including debutant Cape Verde and Egypt.

Lionel Messi’s team has a 36.4% chance of reaching the final, and a 17.28% chance of defending their title, with France their most likely opponent if they reach the final.

England

The Three Lions carry their nation’s dream of winning their first World Cup since 1966, which they famously call “bringing it home”.

England keep World Cup hope alive with win over Mexico. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

They will face Norway in the quarter-final after the Vikings stunned Brazil. Thomas Tuchel-led side has a 35.04% chance of reaching the final and 16.48% chance of winning it.

The remaining four teams: Norway, Switzerland, Morocco and Belgium have smaller chances of winning the trophy, with most fans predicting France, Spain, Argentina and England as the finalists.

The Vikings 6.57% chance of winning, the Red Crosses have 3.78%, the Atlas Lions have 3.66% and the Red Devils have a 3.58% chance of winning.

CAF sends message to Egypt

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Egypt after their dramatic 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination at the hands of Argentina.

The Pharaohs were on the brink of joining Morocco as the two African side to reach the last eight, but capitulated in the final minutes.

Source: Legit.ng