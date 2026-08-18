Canada has officially stated the amount a family of three must show as proof of funds before their visa application can be processed

The required amount is set in Canadian dollars, and its naira equivalent runs into tens of millions

The figure applies to families planning to migrate to Canada and is a mandatory part of the visa process

Canada has set out the exact amount a family of three must have in available funds before their immigration visa application can move forward.

According to the Canadian government, a family of three seeking to relocate to Canada must demonstrate proof of funds totalling $23,360 (N22,750,519).

Canada sets amount families of 3 must provide as proof of funds. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Ashley L Duffus

Source: Getty Images

Canada: What proof of funds requirement means

Proof of funds is a standard requirement in Canadian immigration. It is used to show that applicants have enough money to support themselves and their family members after arriving in the country, without immediately relying on public assistance. The funds must typically be readily available and verifiable through official bank statements or similar financial documents.

The requirement is not a payment to the Canadian government but rather a demonstration of financial readiness. Applicants are generally expected to show that the money is accessible and genuinely theirs.

Canada: How amount affects Nigerian applicants

For many Nigerians navigating the japa wave, the figure presents a significant benchmark. Converting 23,360 Canadian dollars into naira at current rates places the requirement well beyond the reach of the average Nigerian household, underscoring just how financially demanding the migration process can be for families hoping to start a new life in Canada.

The amount is specific to a household of three people. Families of different sizes would face different thresholds, with larger households typically required to demonstrate higher amounts.

Canada remains one of the most sought-after migration destinations among Nigerians, particularly for those pursuing permanent residency pathways. Understanding the financial requirements at the outset is a critical step for any family seriously considering the move.

Canada: Lady speaks about proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada had revealed the exact amount she presented as proof of funds during her immigration application.

She clarified that the money was not an application fee paid to the Canadian government, but funds she only needed to show were available in her account.

Source: Legit.ng