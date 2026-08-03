Seychelles tops the ranking with visa-free access to more than 35 African countries, making it the continent's strongest passport for intra-African travel

West African nations Benin, The Gambia and Ghana all feature in the top 10, reflecting the region's push for free movement and regional integration

South Africa, Kenya and Rwanda are among the countries rounding out the list of African passports offering the broadest travel freedom on the continent

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Seychelles, Benin and Ghana are among the African countries whose citizens can travel most freely across the continent in 2026, according to a ranking of passports by intra-African visa-free access.

While most passport indices measure global reach, the picture looks quite different when travel is measured only within Africa.

Regional integration efforts, diplomatic agreements and open-door visa policies have allowed citizens of certain countries to cross borders with far less paperwork than others.

Top African passports for travel within the continent

As reported by Vanguard, Seychelles leads the ranking. Its citizens can enter more than 35 African countries without a visa, the widest access of any African passport for intra-continental travel.

Benin Republic comes second, with its passport holders able to visit over 33 African nations visa-free — a standing the West African country has built through its long-standing commitment to regional commerce and diplomacy.

Three countries share the third position, each offering access to around 30 African destinations. The Gambia's open diplomatic posture has secured visa-free arrangements across much of the continent.

Ghana, a member of both ECOWAS and the African Union, similarly allows its citizens to visit roughly 30 African countries without advance visas.

Rwanda, which has drawn attention globally for its open-door visitor policy in Kigali, also provides its passport holders with visa-free entry to about 30 African countries.

Mauritius comes in at sixth place, with its citizens able to travel to roughly 29 African countries without a visa, supported by the island nation's stable international relations and strong diplomatic standing.

Kenya, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa complete the list

Kenya ranks seventh, with citizens enjoying visa-free access to about 28 African countries following years of easing travel requirements for African visitors.

Botswana and Namibia both sit at eighth and ninth respectively, each offering their passport holders entry to around 27 African destinations, underpinned by stable foreign policies and regional partnerships.

South Africa rounds out the top 10, also at around 27 African countries. While the South African passport performs strongly in global rankings, it also provides considerable freedom of movement within the continent.

The full ranking shows that smaller and island nations such as Seychelles and Mauritius can outperform larger economies when it comes to intra-African travel freedom, largely because their foreign policies have prioritised reciprocal visa agreements over time.

10 African passports with access to over 50 countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IziVisas published the 2026 African Passport Ranking, revealing wide gaps in travel freedom across the continent.

Seychelles topped the ranking with access to 114 destinations, while Somalia sat at the bottom with only 27.

eVisas are opening up an average of 41 extra destinations for African passport holders, the report found.

Source: Legit.ng