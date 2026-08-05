A white man in Nottingham bought jollof rice and chicken legs from a Nigerian woman selling homemade food on Facebook Marketplace

He paid for the meal and headed to Forest Recreation Ground to try it for the first time on camera

His TikTok review of the Nigerian food quickly drew attention online, with viewers divided over how he addressed the seller

A white man named Nathan, based in Nottingham, has set social media talking after posting a TikTok review of Nigerian jollof rice and chicken he bought from a local woman through Facebook Marketplace.

In the video, Nathan films himself collecting sealed containers of food from a woman at her front door before heading to Forest Recreation Ground, a local park, to eat his meal on the grass.

Nottingham man tries Nigerian jollof rice abroad. Photo credit: @Nathan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip captures his honest, unfiltered reaction from the first bite to the very last drumstick.

Nathan's Facebook Marketplace Food Find

Nathan explained that he had been browsing Facebook Marketplace when a listing for homemade Nigerian food caught his eye.

He ordered jollof rice and chicken legs, paying £14 for the full portion. Holding the containers, he noted the surprising weight of the food before settling in at the park to dig in.

Having only tried jollof rice once before, he said this version surpassed his previous experience immediately.

He gave the jollof rice a score of nine out of ten and the chicken drumstick an eight, calling it messy but thoroughly enjoyable.

Nathan acknowledged the unregulated nature of buying home-cooked food through Marketplace, where there are no hygiene ratings or official checks, but framed it as a worthwhile risk.

He said he would happily pay £14 again, not just for the food itself but to support a local woman running her own small business from home.

Viewers React to the Nottingham Food Review

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@onlyonweekends91 said:

"Did you have to call her a random woman right in front of her? At least say Aunty."

@AYAH asked:

"The person who was recording did u let them try the food?"

@Hannah said:

"That was so rude to say that just as she handed you the food."

@Kingfisher369 added:

"Hmm your surname is Adebayo coz you’re so sweet and full of positive vibes. Stay well and blessed Mr Nathan Adebayo."

See the post below:

Oyinbo man cooks jollof rice and plantain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man impressed many Nigerians on TikTok after he made deliciously looking jollof rice with fried plantain and chicken.

After he was done cooking, he ate the food with his hand, saying using a spoon will tamper with the flavour.

Source: Legit.ng