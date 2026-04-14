Marilyn Manson’s wife, Lindsay Usich, has remained a steady presence in the life of the controversial rock star. Their relationship, which started around 2010, has often drawn public attention due to Manson’s fame and legal controversies. Despite the headlines, Usich has largely kept a low profile while supporting him over the years.

Lindsay Usich and Marilyn Manson attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lindsay Usich is a professional photographer, model, and visual artist .

. Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich were first publicly linked around 2010, but they maintained a low-key relationship, leading to their marriage in 2020 .

. Beyond their romance, Lindsay Usich has contributed to Manson’s creative work, including album visuals.

The couple remains married, but the relationship has remained largely low-profile despite media attention.

Profile summary

Full name Brian Hugh Warner Nickname Marilyn Manson Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1969 Age 57 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Canton, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Barbara Warner Father Hugh Warner Marital status Married Partner Lindsay Usich School Heritage Christian School College Broward College Profession Musician, singer, songwriter, painter, actor Instagram @marilynmanson Facebook @MarilynManson X (Twitter) @marilynmanson TikTok @marilynmanson

Who is Marilyn Manson’s wife, Lindsay Usich?

Lindsay Usich is an American photographer, model, and visual artist known for her dark, atmospheric aesthetic. Born in 1984 in the United States, she built her career in fashion and fine art photography before becoming widely known through her relationship with Marilyn Manson.

Lindsay Usich and Marilyn Manson attend The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Her connection to Manson is not only romantic but also professional. She contributed to the photography used in his 2012 album Born Villain, helping shape part of his visual identity during that era. This collaboration marked one of the earliest visible intersections between their careers.

Unlike many celebrity partners, Usich has consistently avoided excessive public exposure. She has quietly stood with the rock artist in his personal and career challenges.

Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich’s relationship timeline

Their relationship has unfolded quietly despite the constant public attention surrounding Marilyn Manson. Over the years, Lindsay Usich has been by his side through both personal milestones and public controversies. The timeline of their romance shows a gradual and private bond that developed away from the spotlight.

2010: Lindsay Usich and Marilyn Manson meet

Musician Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Transcendence' at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich were first publicly linked around 2010 in Los Angeles. At this time, Manson had recently ended other relationships, and Usich was working as a photographer and model. Their early connection was largely artistic, built around shared visual and creative interests.

2011–2012: They collaborate professionally

Usich began contributing photography and visual artwork connected to Manson’s creative projects. One of the most notable collaborations was tied to his album Born Villain (2012), where her dark, cinematic photography style aligned closely with Manson’s aesthetic.

During this period, their relationship became publicly recognised, though still relatively private compared to his earlier high-profile romances.

2013–2019: Quiet relationship amid breakup rumours

Marilyn Manson hosts a Halloween bash with his fiancée, Lindsay Usich, at Hyde Bellagio at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Isaac Brekken

Source: Getty Images

Between 2013 and 2015, allegations circulated that the relationship between Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich involved periods of serious conflict , including claims of abuse and threats made by the musician. Neither Manson nor Usich publicly addressed or confirmed these allegations, leaving the details largely unverified from their own accounts.

Despite the controversy, they were not fully estranged during this period, as occasional sightings and continued connections suggested an on-and-off dynamic rather than a clear break. In the years that followed, the pair largely withdrew from public visibility as a couple, rarely appearing together in media or at events.

This absence fuelled ongoing speculation about whether they had separated. However, they maintained a private, low-profile relationship away from public scrutiny, choosing not to comment on their status publicly.

2020: The couple exchanges marriage vows during COVID-19

Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich arrive at the season 7 premiere screening of FX's "Sons of Anarchy" at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Marilyn Manson confirmed that he had gotten married during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later confirmed that Lindsay Usich was his wife. The wedding was private and low-profile, consistent with their long-standing preference for secrecy.

2022–2024: Marilyn Manson’s legal challenge and public scrutiny

A major turning point in their relationship timeline came in 2021 when Marilyn Manson faced multiple allegations of abuse and misconduct from several women, including high-profile figures in the entertainment industry.

Legal cases and investigations continued through to 2024, with ongoing civil litigation and public debate about the allegations. Usich remained private and avoided public commentary, while Manson continued to deny allegations through legal representatives.

2024–Present: Life away from the public

Lindsay Usich and Marilyn Manson arrive at a Hollywood event. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

In the most recent phase of their relationship, Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich continue to live largely out of the public eye, maintaining a low-profile marriage despite ongoing attention surrounding past legal challenges. The couple is rarely seen together publicly, and Usich remains especially private, focusing on her creative work while avoiding media engagement.

FAQs

When was Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich’s wedding? They reportedly got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exact date has not been publicly disclosed, as the ceremony was kept private. Who is Marilyn Manson's new wife? His wife, Lindsay Usich, is a photographer and visual artist known for her dark, cinematic style and creative collaborations. Has Marilyn Manson got any children? The rock star does not have any publicly known children, even in his marriage to Lindsay Usich. How long have Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich been together? They have been together since around 2010, meaning their relationship has lasted over a decade. What does Lindsay Usich do for a living? She is a professional photographer, visual artist, and former model. She has also contributed to creative projects linked to Marilyn Manson’s work. How did Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich meet? They were first publicly linked in Los Angeles around 2010, likely through shared artistic and social circles within the creative industry. Are Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich still together? The couple is believed to be still together, as there are no verified reports of their divorce.

The relationship between Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich has evolved from an artistic collaboration into a long-term marriage marked by intense public attention and legal controversy. While Manson’s legal challenges have shaped public perception of their marriage, Usich has consistently maintained privacy, keeping their personal life largely out of the spotlight.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng