Inside the life of Myles Jonathan Brando, the late legend's son
Myles Jonathan Brando is best known as the son of legendary American actor Marlon Brando, famous for iconic films like The Godfather, A Streetcar Named Desire, and On the Waterfront. Unlike his father, Myles has chosen to keep a low profile and remain out of the public eye.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Myles Jonathan Brando is one of Marlon Brando's 11 children.
- His mother, Christina Maria Ruiz, was Marlon's housekeeper.
- Myles is of mixed ethnicity, with Guatemalan roots from his mother's side.
- Myles Brando has chosen to stay out of the limelight.
Profile summary
Full name
Myles Jonathan Brando
Gender
Male
Date of birth
16 January 1992
Age
33 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, USA
Current residence
United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Christina Maria Ruiz
Father
Marlon Brando
Siblings
10
Myles Jonathan Brando: Marlon Brando's son, who chose a private life
Myles Brando was born in Los Angeles, California, to Christina Maria Ruiz and Marlon Brando. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity with Guatemalan roots from his mother's side.
Myles' father, Marlon Brando, was a renowned actor, director, and film producer regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. His mother, Christina Maria Ruiz, was his father's housekeeper, who later became his partner.
Myles Jonathan has one older biological sister, Ninna Brando, born in 1989 and a younger biological brother, Timothy Brando, born in 1994. Besides his biological siblings, Myles has eight other older half-siblings from his father's other relationships: Christian, Rebecca, Miko, Cheyenne, Simon, Raiatua, Maimiti, and Petra.
According to The New York Post, Myles Jonathan's mother, Maria Christina Ruiz, filed a $100 million lawsuit against his father, Brando, in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging breach of contract in 2002. She claimed that the award-winning actor had promised to support her forever, but abruptly stopped after their 13-year love affair.
Marlon Brando passed away on 1 July 2004, at age 80. The cause of death was pulmonary fibrosis with congestive heart failure.
Why is Myles Jonathan Brando famous?
Myles Jonathan Brando is famous for being the son of the legendary actor, producer, and film director Marlon Brando. He is one of the actor's 11 children.
Myles' father, Marlon Brando, was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. He began acting on Broadway in 1944, starring in the play Remember Mama.
Marlon Brando made his onscreen debut with the role of a wounded G.I. in the 1950 film The Men. The talented actor was featured in numerous films, including Viva Zapata!, Julius Caesar, Sayonara, Last Tango in Paris, and A Dry White Season.
In his six-decade acting career, Brando won numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in the miniseries Roots: The Next Generations in 1979.
Where is Myles Jonathan Brando today?
The whereabouts of the celebrity kid today are unknown. Unlike his famous father, Marlon Brando, Myles Jonathan Brando has kept his life away from the spotlight.
FAQs
- Who is Myles Jonathan Brando? He is the son of former American actor Marlon Brando.
- Who is Myles Jonathan Brando's mother? Jonathan's biological mother is Christina Maria Ruiz.
- What is Myles Jonathan Brando's age? Marlon's son is 33 years old as of December 2025. He was born on 16 January 1992.
- What is Myles Jonathan Brando's ethnicity? Myles Jonathan is of mixed ethnicity.
- Who are Myles Jonathan Brando's siblings? The celebrity kid has two siblings: Ninna Brando and Timothy Brando. Myles also has eight other half-siblings from his father's other relationships.
- Who is Myles Jonathan Brando's wife? Marlon Brando's son has kept his love life private, and it is unknown whether he is married.
- How old was Marlon Brando during The Godfather? Brando was 47 years old but transformed to appear older.
Myles Jonathan Brando's life is a testament to the power of privacy, family, and individuality. Although his father, Marlon Brando, is among Hollywood's greatest, Myles has chosen a private, quiet life.
