Kerri Urbahn is a legal editor and former government official who served as Director of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Justice from 2018 to 2021. She currently serves as Legal Editor and Vice President at Fox News Media, where she provides expert legal analysis on constitutional law, Supreme Court decisions, and high-profile cases.

Kerri Kupec Urbahn, the legal editor and VP for Fox News. Photo: @Kerri_Kupec (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Kerri Urbahn was the Director of Public Affairs and Counsellor to Attorney General William Barr and is the first person to hold both positions simultaneously.

to Attorney General William Barr and is the first person to hold both positions simultaneously. Kerri Urbahn married Keith Urbahn , president and co-founder of the Javelin literary agency.

, president and co-founder of the Javelin literary agency. Kerri Urbahn earned her Juris Doctor from Liberty University School of Law, a master's in Medieval Studies from Fordham University, and a bachelor's in Political Science from Queens College.

Profile summary

Full name Kerri Kupec Urbahn Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1982 Age 42 years (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Nationality American Parents William M. Kupec Jr., Gail Gleason Kupec Marital status Married Spouse Keith Urbahn Education Liberty University School of Law, Fordham University, Queens College

Get to know Kerri Urbahn

Born as Kerri Ann Kupec in Long Island, New York, she grew up in a Christian household that emphasised faith, service, and education. Her father, William M. Kupec Jr., instilled in her a love for politics from an early age.

Kerri recalled in a 2020 Fox News interview.

Growing up in Long Island, my father would talk to me about the news of the day at dinner each night. We would discuss as if I were an adult. Politics became 'our thing.'

Fast five facts about Kerri Urbahn. Photo: @Kerri_Kupec (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kerri Kupec Urbahn's family members had strong Christian values. Her father, William M. Kupec Jr., was a devoted family man who nurtured her interest in current events and politics. Her mother, Gail Gleason Kupec, was a school principal.

Tragically, Kerri's father was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) during her last semester of law school. Several years later, just before she moved to Washington, D.C., to begin her career in politics, he lost his battle with the disease. In October 2024, Kerri's mother, Gail, passed away after battling cancer.

Kerri has one younger brother, Daniel Kupec, who works as a guidance counsellor at the NYC Department of Education. Daniel is a graduate of Queens College and was a member of the college baseball team.

Kerri Urbahn's age and educational background

Former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson with Kerri Urbahn. Photo: @Kerri_Kupec

Source: Twitter

Kerri Urbahn was born on 8 December 1982, in Long Island, New York, making her 42 years old as of March 2026. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

During her high school years in Long Island, Kerri was an active athlete, playing volleyball, basketball, and softball. She began her academic journey in legal studies at Queens College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 2004.

She earned her Master of Arts in Medieval Studies from Fordham University's Graduate School of Arts & Sciences in 2009. Later, she attended Liberty University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Liberty in 2011.

Kerri Urbahn's career journey from the courtroom to the spotlight

Kerri Urbahn's show, Alliance Defends on EWTN News Nightly with JusticeScalia. Photo: @Kerri_Kupec

Source: Twitter

Kerri Urbahn became the first person in the DOJ history to simultaneously serve as both Director of Public Affairs and Counselor to the Attorney General. She was described as the Attorney General William Barr's right hand during her time at the Justice Department.

Early legal career (2011–2014)

After law school, Kerri began her career as a law clerk for Judge William G. Petty at the Court of Appeals of Virginia. She later reflected that the position provided her with invaluable experience in understanding how appellate judges think during a Fox News interview

Learning how to think like a judge, particularly an appellate one, has helped me tremendously in my career.

During this period, she also worked as an assistant to a university director and served as a youth director at her church.

Alliance Defending Freedom (2014–2018)

In 2014, Kerri joined Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the largest conservative nonprofit law firm in the United States, as Legal Counsel and Communications Director.

During her four-year tenure at ADF, Kerri led legal communications and messaging strategy on high-profile cases involving religious freedom and First Amendment rights.

Brett Kavanaugh confirmation (2018)

In 2018, Kerri joined the Justice Department as a spokesperson. Shortly thereafter, she was detailed to the White House to serve as spokesperson for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Department of Justice (2018–2021)

In December 2018, Kerri was appointed Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice, responsible for managing communications and employees. She also served as Counselor to Attorney General William P. Barr, becoming the first individual to hold both positions simultaneously.

While serving in this capacity, she appeared frequently on major networks, including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC. She was quoted extensively in print and online publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post.

She served in this capacity until January 2021, when the Trump administration ended.

Fox News Media (2021–present)

Bret Baier and Kerri Kupec Urbahn speak during FOX News Channel’s Democracy 2024: Election Night at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

In May 2021, Kerri joined Fox News Media as a Washington editor. This transition allowed her to continue engaging with legal and political issues as she moved from government to media.

In August 2023, she was promoted to Legal Editor and Vice President at Fox News, cementing her role as one of the network's primary legal voices. She appears regularly on programs including Fox & Friends, America's Newsroom, Outnumbered, Bill Hemmer Reports, and Fox News @ Night.

Kerri Kupec’s wedding and growing family

Keith Urbahn and Kerri Kupec during their engagement on September 30, 2022. Photo: @Kerri_Kupec

Source: Twitter

Kerri Kupec married Keith Urbahn on 26 November 2022, at the Church of the Epiphany in Washington, D.C. Their reception was held at the St. Regis Hotel and attended by notable figures, including former Attorney General William Barr, Meg Barr McGaughey, and Philip Rucker.

Keith Urbahn is the president and co-founder of the Javelin, a strategic communications and literary agency based in Alexandria, Virginia. Keri and Keith Urbahn welcomed their baby, Eleanor Rose Urbahn, on 10 September 2025.

FAQs

Who is Kerri Kupec? Kerri Kupec Urbahn is the legal editor and vice president for Fox News. How old is Kerri Urbahn? She is 42 years old, born on December 8, 1982, in Long Island, New York. How did Kerri Kupec get into law? She got into law through her father's influence, discussing politics at dinner. Which law school did Kerri Urbahn attend? Kerri attended Liberty University School of Law, earning her Juris Doctor degree in 2011. Is Kerri Kupec Urbahn married? She is married to Keith Urbahn, whom she wed on November 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Who is Kerri Urbahn's husband? She is married to Keith Urbahn, president and co-founder of the Javelin literary agency and former Chief of Staff to Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld. What awards has Kerri Kupec received? In 2017, she received the America's Future Foundation Buckley Award in 2017 for outstanding service to the liberty movement. Who are Kerri Urbahn's parents? Her father is William M. Kupec Jr., and her mother is Gail Gleason Kupec.

From her early days behind the scenes to her influential role shaping some of today’s biggest comedy hits, Kerri Urbahn’s career is a testament to creativity, vision, and perseverance. Her work continues to leave a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, inspiring the next generation of writers, producers, and performers.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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