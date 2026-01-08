Betty White's mother, Tess Curtis White, and the home that shaped a legend

I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.

Betty White’s mother, Tess Curtis White, was a central figure in the Hollywood icon's career. In the quote above, she gave People an exclusive look into her personality and her mother's influence in it. Decades after her passing, her story and role in Betty White's success continues to fascinate many.

Tess makes Betty's hair (L). Betty White pictured for a promotional poster for her role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls (R). Photo: @landofthe80s/ X, bea.arthur/IG (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tess Curtis White was born on 25 July 1899 in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Nicholas Cachikis and M argaret Hobbs Curtis .

and M . After marrying Horace Logan White on 17 February 1921, Tess Curtis White gave birth to her only child, Betty Marion White, on 17 January 1922.

on 17 February 1921, Tess Curtis White gave birth to her only child, Betty Marion White, on 17 January 1922. Betty White's mother worked as a homemaker according to the 1940 United States Federal Census.

according to the 1940 United States Federal Census. Two decades after the death of her husband in 1963, Tess Curtis White died at age 86 on 11 November 1985 and is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.

Profile summary

Full name Tess Christine Cachikis White (also referred to as Christine Tess White) Common name Tess Curtis White Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 1899 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Date of death 11 November 1985 Age at the time of death 86 years Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Place of burial Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, California, United States Nationality Greek-American Ethnicity White Mother Margaret 'Maggie' Hobbs Curtis Father Nicholas Cachikis Siblings 2 Marital status at the time of death Widowed Spouse Horace Logan White Children 1 Famous for Being Betty White's mother Profession Homemaker

Bio of Tess Curtis White, Betty White’s mother

Tess Christine Cachikis White was born into a family of five in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America. Her siblings were Mary Cachikis Zographos and Thomas Richard "Tom" Curtis, all born between 1898 and 1907.

Her father, Nicholas Cachikis, was a Greek immigrant born in Kissamos, in the Regional unit of Chania, Crete, in Greece. He worked as an ice cream salesman. On the other hand, her mother was Margaret 'Maggie' Hobbs Curtis. Little is known about Maggie, who was born in Huron County, Ontario, Canada.

Top five facts about Betty White's mother, Tess Curtis White. Photo: @bettymwhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Tess Curtis White’s background, upbringing, and education

Betty White’s mother was born on 25 July 1899, and her zodiac sign was Leo. She passed away on 11 November 1985 at about 86 years old in Los Angeles, California, United States. At the time of this writing, there was little public information available regarding the cause of her health.

As per the 1940 United States Federal Census published by Ancestry.com, White resided on Ayrshire Road, Los Angeles, California, United States. Although she did not attend college, she completed high school.

Tess Curtis White’s marriage and family life

According to Family Search, Tess White and Horace Logan got married on 17 February 1921. On 17 January 1922, the couple welcomed their only daughter, Betty Marion White, famously known as Betty White, in Oak Park, Illinois, United States.

Betty White (C) pictured with her parents, Tess Curtis White and her father. Photo: @Charles Tranberg, Author

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Betty White revealed that her parents met in Chicago, where they both worked. Tess was a housewife, while her husband, Horace Logan White, was a sales representative, according to the 1940 United States Federal Census, earning over $5,000.

Horace was a veteran who served in the PFC Trench Mortar Battery, 4th Division, in World War I. He was also an electrical engineer and worked with Crouse-Hinds Electric Company for almost all his life.

At the time of their daughter's birth, they were listed as living in Oak Park, Illinois and by 1940, they had moved to a $15,000 house in Los Angeles, California. On 16 November 1963, Horace Logan White passed away at the age of 64. Like his wife, details of his ill health or cause of death are not publicly known.

Tess Curtis White’s role in Betty White’s career

Tess and Betty had a close relationship that saw Betty acknowledge her as her best friend. With her parents' support, Betty became one of the first women to appear on television and maintained her influential role in the field well into old age.

Betty White continued to live with her mother Tess, even after she found success in acting. Betty is sipping on a cup of tea and chatting with her mom. Photo: @chronologyoftime

She often quoted her mother's philosophies that helped shape her perspective on ageing and career longevity. Here is one such quote;

My mother always used to say, "The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana."

Additionally, her growth into an iconic television comedienne can be linked to parental influence. In a 1997 extensive interview with the Archive of American Television, now the Television Academy Foundation, she gave fans a glimpse into her childhood.

I was an only child and I had a mother and father who were just—there wasn't a straight (serious) man in the house, and I mean that in a very nice way. They were fun, and we would laugh a lot.

She added;

We'd have Sunday morning breakfast together, or we'd have dinner together every night around the table, and my dad would always ask me how things were at school and somehow, we'd get into silliness and fun.

American actress Betty White, pictured with her mother, Christine Tess White. Photo: @bettymwhite

White started out starring in several high school theatre productions before joining the World War II American Women’s Voluntary Services. She debuted on television in an experimental 1939 show in high school, performing in The Merry Widow musical. Her pioneering career in television, which started in the 1950s, earned her the title of the first lady of television.

Today, she is remembered for producing, voicing, and acting in hundreds of films and television shows. She is most popularly known for her roles in The Golden Girls, Life with Elizabeth, The Betty White Show, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

In addition to hosting Saturday Night Live, the comedy icon had roles in diverse genres, from romantic films to dramas and sitcoms such as Days of Our Lives, The Lost Valentine, Nurses, Bob, Maybe This Time, and My Wife and Kids.

Tess Curtis White was a Chicago-born homemaker whose values, optimism, and close bond with her daughter, Betty White, played a meaningful role in shaping her career in television. Though she lived largely outside the spotlight, Tess Curtis White’s influence endures through Betty White’s legacy and reflections on her mother’s guidance.

