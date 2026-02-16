Is Payton Talbott Frank Ocean's boyfriend? Frank Ocean and UFC fighter Payton Talbott are rumoured to be dating, but neither has officially confirmed a romantic relationship. Frank Ocean tends to keep his personal life private; however, he has been linked to a few individuals over the years, including Memo Guzman and Omar Apollo.

Is Payton Talbott Frank Ocean's boyfriend?

As of early 2026, Payton Talbott is considered a rumoured partner of Frank Ocean, rather than an officially confirmed boyfriend. Neither Frank nor the UFC fighter has publicly confirmed or denied the alleged romance.

The two sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2024 when fans noticed the two following each other on Instagram. The pair reportedly spent Valentine's Day 2025 together, with Ocean sharing a photo of Talbott and Talbott posting a video of Ocean working out.

On 31 August 205, according to Complex, the rumours heated up when Frank Ocean posted a photo of the UFC fighter on his Instagram Story. Throughout 2025, Ocean shared supportive posts before Talbott’s UFC fights. He made a rare public appearance to support Talbott at UFC 311 and later celebrated his victory at UFC 317 on social media.

On 30 June 2025, during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC fighter addressed the viral speculation regarding his relationship with Ocean. When asked how their connection began, Talbott explained:

He just reached out to me after my fight a year ago on International Fight Week, and we just kinda kept in contact. We hung out a couple of times, and we just had a lot of appreciation for each other and our respective careers.

He continued:

It was kind of strange, just unexpected at first. That's like the last person I would have expected, but after meeting him, he's just a normal person. He's a very special person and very gifted and just like brilliant, but I don't know, he's just a person. He's not a [fight] fan... The universe just connects people and has a weird way with the strings

Talbott has largely avoided direct questions about the romance, telling The New York Times in August 2025:

Who I’m trying to have se* with is none of your business, unless I’m trying to have se* with you. I don’t feel I owe anyone anything. I’m just going to try to be myself, and the people who get it will get it.

A look at Frank Ocean's dating timeline

The famous musician is notoriously private about his personal life, rarely naming partners or confirming romantic status. However, he has shared specific details about certain relationships through his music, interviews, and social media, and has also been linked to a few partners.

1. Unidentified man: 2012

In July 2012, just days before releasing his landmark album Channel Orange, Frank Ocean published an open letter on his official Tumblr that revealed his first true love was a man he met when he was 19. They spent two summers together, though the feelings were not fully reciprocated.

2. Memo Guzman (2016–2019)

In a 2019 interview with Gayletter, Ocean stated he had been in a relationship for three years. He did not disclose the person's identity but mentioned he avoided dating apps because of the relationship. He famously said:

I don't use dating apps. I've been in a relationship for three years. I definitely wasn't using dating apps before then. I don't think I would use dating apps now. I f*ck with Marc Jacobs' philosophy on that, so I wouldn't rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.

Fans and media outlets like Out Magazine pointed to Memo Guzman. Frank Ocean and Memo Guzman were frequently photographed together, most notably sitting ringside at a Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in 2017. The speculation was fueled by the 2017 single Provider, where Frank sings the lyric: "Memo finna start acting out if I don't clean up."

3. Omar Apollo (2022)

Omar Apollo is a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and actor, known for blending R&B, soul, and pop. He earned a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist following his 2022 debut album, Ivory. Frank Ocean and Omar Apollo were romantically linked in August 2022 after the two were spotted vacationing together in Italy.

Both artists shared Instagram stories from the same boat and locations in Portofino at the same time. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours. In a 2022 Rolling Stone profile, Omar Apollo addressed the viral speculation, saying the internet’s obsession with his relationship with Frank Ocean was “funny,” while still keeping the details of their bond private.

FAQs

Who is Frank Ocean? Frank Ocean is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper known for his critically acclaimed albums Channel Orange (2012) and Blonde (2016). Where is Frank Ocean from? He was born in Long Beach, California, United States, but moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, at age five. What is Frank Ocean's age? The popular singer is 38 years old as of 2026. He was born on 28 October 1987. Is Frank Ocean married? The Grammy award-winning singer is not married and has never officially confirmed a spouse or a marriage ceremony. Are Frank Ocean and Payton Talbott dating? As of 2026, Frank Ocean and Payton Talbott have not officially confirmed a romantic relationship, though they have been romantically linked since 2024. When did Frank Ocean and Omar Apollo date? The two were rumoured to be dating in 2022 after they were spotted vacationing together in Italy. Is Chanel by Frank Ocean about bisexuality? Chanel is widely seen as a bisexual anthem, with the opening line “I see both sides like Chanel” using the brand’s double-C logo as a metaphor for sexual fluidity and attraction to both men and women. Does Frank Ocean support Lgbtq? Since his 2012 open letter disclosing his first love was a man, Ocean has been a vital figure for LGBTQ+ visibility in hip-hop and R&B.

Payton Talbott is rumoured to be Frank Ocean's boyfriend as of 2026; however, neither has confirmed the relationship. The speculation has grown throughout 2024 and 2025 through numerous social media interactions and public appearances.

