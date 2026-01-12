Who is Jonathan Roumie's wife? His love life and why fans are so curious

Who is Jonathan Roumie's wife? The Chosen actor, best known for his portrayal of Jesus Christ, is not married and is believed to be single. Still, his private nature and faith-centred lifestyle have fueled intense fan curiosity, leading to online rumours linking him to women such as Hannah Vanorman, Maria Vargo, and Diane.

Jonathan Roumie attends the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards (L) and during the premiere of 'The Chosen: The Last Supper' (R). Photo: Terry Wyatt, Oscar Ortiz (modified by author)

There have been unconfirmed rumours linking Roumie to women such as Hannah Vanorman, Maria Vargo, and Diane .

. Jonathan Roumie deliberately keeps his love life private, rarely addressing dating rumours and never publicly confirming any romantic relationship.

The actor has said he prioritises faith and values, preferring to wait for the right partner rather than rush into a mismatched relationship.

Full name Jonathan Roumie Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1974 Age 51 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Syro-Lebanese-Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father George Roumie Mother Rosemary Roumie Relationship status Single College School of Visual Arts (BFA) Profession Actor Instagram @jonathanroumieofficial X @jonathanroumie Facebook @JonathanRoumieOfficial TikTok @jonathanroumie

Who is Jonathan Roumie's wife?

The American actor Jonathan Roumie is unmarried. His marital status has sparked curiosity, as he has been linked to a few romantic partners. Despite speculation, no reliable information confirms that he has a wife or suggests that he plans to marry anytime soon.

Jonathan Roumie attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever". Photo: Paul Archuleta

Explore Jonathan Roumie's love life

While his role in The Chosen brought Jonathan Roumie into the spotlight, he has also attracted attention due to rumours about his love life. Here is a look at the women he has been linked to.

Hannah Vanorman (2020)

A long-standing rumour about Jonathan Roumie's love life involves a woman named Hannah Vanorman. It appears to have originated from a wedding registry that allegedly connected their names, suggesting a possible June 2020 wedding. The claim quickly circulated on gossip sites and fan forums, presented as evidence of a secret marriage.

However, there is no verified evidence that Roumie and Vanorman were ever romantically involved or married, and neither has publicly confirmed any relationship.

Maria Vargo (Around 2021 or early 2022)

Rumours circulated that Maria Vargo, an American actress, singer, and Christian speaker, and Jonathan Roumie were dating. The speculation was fueled by their frequent collaborations on faith-based projects and public events.

Maria Vargo posing inside the Basilica of St. Ann church. Photo: @maria.vargo (modified by author)

Maria Vargo is president and artistic director of G.K. Chesterton Entertainment, a faith-based non-profit, and Roumie serves as vice president. The two often appear together on the organisation's Facebook Live and collaborate on productions, including The Last Days.

These professional collaborations led some fans to mistakenly interpret their relationship as romantic.

Diane (2022)

There were also reports that the actor was married to a Canadian woman named Diane and shared a child with her. However, Jonathan has since addressed and dismissed the claim. In a Facebook Live session, he clarified:

According to the internet, I'm married to a woman named Diane in Canada. I don't know who that person is. I don't know where that came from. Apparently, we have a child I haven't met… so yeah none of that's true; I'm not married to anyone, certainly not Diane. Though I am sure she is lovely, and I don't have kids.

Jonathan Roumie's beliefs on marriage

Jonathan Roumie poses for a photo during the red carpet event for the new season of the series "The Chosen". Photo: Jaime Nogales

Jonathan Roumie approaches marriage with faith, intention, and patience. As a devout Catholic, he emphasises that any future union must be founded on shared spiritual values. The actor has stated that he prefers waiting for the right partner rather than entering a relationship that conflicts with his beliefs:

I would rather be single and wait for the right person than rush into something that isn't aligned with my faith and values.

FAQs

Is Jonathan from The Chosen married? The actor is unmarried as of January 2026. Who is Jonathan Roumie dating? He is presumably single. Why is Jonathan Roumie single? Jonathan remains mainly single due to his faith, personal values, and deliberate approach to relationships. Does Jonathan Roumie have any kids? Currently, he has no children. How old is Jonathan Roumie? The actor is 51 years old as of January 2026. He was born on 1 July 1974. Where is Jonathan Roumie from? He hails from New York City, New York, United States. What is Jonathan Roumie's height? The Chosen star is 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall.

Jonathan Roumie is unmarried and single. Although he is private about his personal life, he has sparked dating rumours over the years involving women such as Hannah Vanorman, Diane, and Maria Vargo.

