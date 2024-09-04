A fashion blogger, Hafsah Mohammed, has knocked fashion designer Deola Sagoe, for re-making her wedding dress for another client

She had her traditional wedding in 2022 and stated that she asked the fashion designer to make the custom outfit for her

However, during actor Yhemo Lee's wedding, she noticed that his bride, Tayo, wore the same design

The wedding of Nollywood actor, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, and his wife Tayo may be over but it is still making the news.

Fashion blogger and digital creator, Hafsah Mohammed, had tackled a fashion designer, Deola Sagoe, over the outfit she made for Tayo during her wedding on August 31, 2024.

According to Hafsah, it was the same outfit she made for her during her wedding in 2022 and it was a custom design.

The fashion blogger noted that she did not understand the point of paying for a custom outfit if it would be replicated.

Though the colours of Hafsah and Tayo's outfits were different, the styles were the same, and it sparked comments from netizens.

Netizens react to Hafsah's complaint

@neerahs__enterprise:

"Abere. No be someone get that inspo too? Una too like wahala o. Well you both look so gorgeous."

@dhat_human:

"Most designers don’t understand the meaning of custom dress!! It means just for me alone!"

@ronkeonalaja:

"Maybe… just maybe Custom was the colour! *runs away*"

@dulcedilite:

"She’s actually correct, KEY WORD- she paid for custom-made dress, the designer was all shade of wrong but, pls let it slide… HML TO Y’ALL."

@adore_by_ayeesha:

"Do y’all know how much Deola charges? She is saying her mind cz she paid heavy cash. Y’all won’t understand bcz all you like to do is copy n paste styles."

@vogue_tribe2789:

"She should sue the designer because she paid a specific higher amount for a custom dress and not her regular designs."

