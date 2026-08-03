The Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund offers grants for youth-led environmental projects

Eligible applicants must be aged 15-24 and belong to youth-led organisations

Participation in a mandatory webinar is required before submitting project proposals

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Young Nigerians passionate about tackling climate change now have an opportunity to secure funding for their ideas as the Lagos State Government has launched the Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF).

Backed by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the initiative will provide grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to youth-led groups with innovative projects aimed at creating a cleaner, greener, and more climate-resilient Lagos.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government invites young Nigerians to apply for Climate Action Fund. Credit: LASG

Source: Twitter

The programme is designed to support practical environmental solutions while empowering young people to play a leading role in addressing the growing effects of climate change across communities in the state.

Funding to support innovative climate solutions

The Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund seeks to encourage young innovators to develop projects that promote sustainability, improve community resilience, and contribute to environmental protection.

Selected youth groups will receive microgrants to implement projects that deliver measurable environmental impact while inspiring greater youth participation in climate action.

According to the organisers, the initiative is focused on turning creative ideas into practical solutions that will help Lagos adapt to climate challenges and build a more sustainable future.

Who can apply?

The grant is open to youth-led groups that meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years old.

They must belong to a youth-led organisation or group.

Their proposed project must address environmental or climate-related challenges in Lagos through innovative and practical solutions.

Projects eligible for funding

The programme is looking for projects that align with key environmental priorities, including:

Climate action initiatives.

Environmental sustainability.

Community resilience.

Green innovation.

Youth-led environmental solutions.

Successful applicants will receive between $1,000 and $5,000 to bring their ideas to life and deliver meaningful impact within their communities.

Mandatory webinar before applications open

Before submitting applications, interested participants are required to attend a compulsory pre-launch webinar where organisers will explain the eligibility requirements, funding guidelines, project expectations, and application process.

The webinar is scheduled for:

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Attendance is mandatory for prospective applicants seeking funding under the programme.

How to apply

Interested youths should first register for the pre-launch webinar using the official registration link, complete the required details, including their first name, last name, and email address, and attend the online session.

Following the webinar, participants will be guided on preparing and submitting their climate action proposals once the official application portal opens.

How to apply as Lagos opens Climate Action Fund for young Nigerians. Credit: LASG

Source: Facebook

Applicants seeking additional information can also contact the organisers through climatechangelagosstate@gmail.com. The initiative presents a valuable opportunity for young Nigerians to transform innovative environmental ideas into impactful projects while contributing to a more sustainable Lagos.

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Source: Legit.ng