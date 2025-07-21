Milly Alcock relationship history: who has she been linked with?

Milly Alcock’s relationship history features a few notable names in the entertainment scene, including Ari Kwasner-Catsi, Luca Ward, and Rupert Fennessy. Many of the rumours stem from her on-screen chemistry and close friendships rather than confirmed relationships. But how true are these claims?

Milly Alcock at SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Robin Williams Center (L). Milly at Netflix's "Sirens" world premiere(R). Photo: Dominik Bindl, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Milly Alcock has never publicly discussed her relationship status or past relationships.

She allegedly dated Ari Kwasner-Catsi and Luca Ward in 2019.

The actress is allegedly dating Joseph Powell, a chef.

She has been romantically linked with Fabien Frankel, her fellow cast member in House of the Dragon. However, the two have never confirmed the rumours.

Profile summary

Full name Amelia May Alcock Gender Female Date of birth 11 April 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Sydney, Australia Current residence London Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Emma Alcock Father May Alcock Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Newton High School of Performing Arts Profession Actress Instagram @millyalcock

Exploring Milly Alcock’s relationship history

While much can be said concerning her career, the actress seems to keep her personal life under wraps. She has not confirmed dating anyone in public. Below is a list of those she has allegedly been linked with over the years.

Luca Ward (2019)

The Australian actress was allegedly in a relationship with Luca Ward. The rumours about their relationship started after Milly shared a photo of him on Instagram on 16 November 2019. She has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours publicly.

Ari Kwasner-Catsi (2019)

Ari Kwasner-Catsi posing along the streets with a bag on his shoulder (L). Ari Kwasner-Catsi posing in a flower plantation (R). Photo: @_arikc_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Milly Alcock allegedly dated Ari Kwasner-Catsi in 2019. Ari Kwasner-Catsi is a movie director, actor, and writer known for films such as The Short Life of Harvey Law and Space Rates. The rumours about their relationship circulated in 2019 when she posted a photo with Ari on her Instagram account. The actress, however, never confirmed dating him.

Rupert Fennessy (2024)

Actor Rupert Fennessy during a screening of the film "The Falconer" at the 22nd annual Newport Beach Film Festival at Starlight Triangle Square Cinemas. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rupert Fennessy is an actor known for his roles in films such as Promise, Sometimes I Hear the Light Leak in Through the Corners of My Room and The Falconer. The two sparked dating rumours in August 2024 when they were spotted together in Manhattan.

As per AceShowbiz, they were photographed enjoying a stroll in the East Village neighbourhood of Manhattan. Milly was captured, putting her hands on Rupert’s back and whispering something into his ear. However, neither of the two has confirmed the rumours.

The two did not date. Milly Alcock and Fabien Frankel’s relationship rumours surfaced online for several reasons. Fabien Frankel is a famous actor who portrayed Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon.

Milly Alcock and Fabien Frankel during the Sky Group Premiere of House Of The Dragon in Leicester Square on 15 August 2022 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

The actor worked with Milly on House of the Dragon, and their on-screen chemistry led many to speculate that they were dating.

Their close friendship has also sparked dating rumours. Moreover, according to TheThings, the two spend time together outside the set.

The actor also shares photos of Milly on his social media. On 14 September 2022, he posted a photo of himself and Milly Alcock in bathrobes when filming House of the Dragon.

Who is Milly Alcock dating in 2025?

The Australian actress is presumably single. She has not confirmed her relationship status to the public. However, as per The Daily Telegraph, she is dating Joseph Powell, a chef.

On 22 June 2025, Joseph Powell shared an Instagram Carousel post showing the two sharing a meal at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal. In one of the photos, Joseph Powell is seen kissing Milly on the cheek.

Milly Alcock during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 15 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Milly Alcock? She is an Australian actress famous for playing the role of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Where is Milly Alcock from? She hails from Sydney, Australia. Who has Milly Alcock dated? The famous actress has allegedly dated Ari Kwasner-Catsi, Luca Ward and Rupert Fennessy. Who is Milly Alcock’s husband? She has never been married. Does Milly Alcock have a brother? She has two younger brothers, one of them being known as Bert Alcock. How old is Milly Alcock? She is 25 years old as of 2025. The actress was born on 11 April 2000. Who are Milly Alcock’s parents? Her parents are Emma and May Alcock.

Milly Alcock’s relationship history has been a topic of discussion among fans. The actress, widely known for portraying young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO television series House of the Dragon, has never publicly discussed her past relationships. However, she has been alleged to be in a relationship with Ari Kwasner-Catsi, Luca Ward, and Rupert Fennessy.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng