Kate Mackz: the running influencer and why everyone is mad at her

Kate Mackz is one of the most talked-about running influencers and content creators. She recently sparked outrage online after interviewing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a tour of the White House.

Key takeaways

Kate Mackz was born Kate Mackie in Glen Rock, New Jersey, United States.

in Glen Rock, New Jersey, United States. She is best known as the host of The Running Interview Show and Post Run High , where she interviews guests while running.

and , where she interviews guests while running. Kate Mackz transitioned from sports to content creation due to a severe knee injury that needed reconstructive surgery.

that needed reconstructive surgery. The content creator was slammed by her followers for giving a platform to Karoline Leavitt amid ongoing political crises.⁠

Kate Mackz got engaged to Jeremy in November 2023.

Profile summary

Kate Mackz's bio

The content creator was born Kate Mackie in Glen Rock, New Jersey, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. In an interview with the iHeart podcast, Kate mentioned her mum was a stay-at-home mum, while her father mostly spent his time working in New York City.

Kate grew up with two older brothers, including a twin brother named Brendan. Brendan and Kate are very close, and he helps her with research for her videos.

Kate Mackz joined Fordham University after high school. She attended the Gabelli School of Business, where she majored in Marketing with minors in Art History and Visual Arts. She later joined the London School of Economics and Political Science, where she studied Marketing Principles and Consumer Behaviour.

What is Kate Mackz's age?

The American podcaster is 28 years old as of 2025. She was born on 30 June 1997, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Kate Mackz famous?

Kate Mackz is a content creator, running influencer, and podcast host. According to People, she started her content creation career after tearing her ACL twice, which shifted her focus from sports.

In April 2023, together with her fiancé Jeremy, she started a TikTok show called the Running Interview Show. On the show, Kate would go to popular running spots in New York City and ask strangers to run with her. If they agreed, she'd give them a free pair of sneakers.

Kate Mackz also runs Post Run High. The podcast captures great conversations with well-known personalities after a run.

The content creator is also active on Instagram. She started her page in April 2020 and shares the Running Interview Show content on her page. Kate Mackz's Instagram account has 212,000 followers at the time of this writing. She is also on YouTube with 48,700 subscribers.

Before starting content creation full-time, she worked in advertising and business development roles in New York City. She worked as a Business Development Associate at Omnicom Health Group and Lippincott.

Who is Kate Mackz's husband?

The social media personality is not married. She is engaged to her fiancé, Jeremy Werden. The couple met through a mutual friend.

Speaking to Grandma Gail on the Excuse My Grandma podcast, Kate shared that they got engaged in Joshua Tree, California, in November 2023. Jeremy has been a pillar in her journey, including co-creating The Running Interview Show.

The truth on Kate Mackz's online drama

The internet personality was involved in online drama after her interview with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was released on 30 April 2025. Mackz faced criticism from her followers, who were disappointed because they perceived the move as a political endorsement.

Additionally, the content creator had previously interviewed Tim Walz, leading some to believe she aligned with the Democratic Party.

Besides politics, some argued that Mackz did not adequately challenge Leavitt's statements during the interview, making it appear a non-journalistic interview. Others urged that Leavitt did not run with Mackz, but instead gave her a tour of the White House, which did not align with the show's concept.

The running influencer also faced backlash after fans accused her of deleting comments and blocking them. According to the New York Post, Tim Walz's daughter, Hope Walz, ranted about the influencer having the interview with her dad still pinned on her account. Hope Walz stated:

I’m not going to tell anyone what to do with their page, but I think it’s insulting to my dad to leave a certain video pinned, especially when he stands for quite literally the opposite of what the administration is doing.

Did Kate Mackz apologise?

The internet personality has not apologised or commented on her interview‍ with Karoline Leavitt. According to Daily Mail, she briefly deleted the post on Instagram but reposted it with moderated comments. The podcaster has interviewed notable figures such as Noah Beck, Bobby Flay, and Henry Golding.

FAQs

Who is Kate Mackz? She is an American content creator, social media influencer, and podcast host. What is Kate Mackz's real name? The content creator's real name is Kate Mackie. Where is Kate Mackz from? She was born in Glen Rock, New Jersey, but resides in New York City, United States. How old is Kate Mackz? The social media influencer is 28 years old as of 2025. She was born on 30 June 1997. Is Kate Mackz married? No, she is not married. Kate is engaged to Jeremy. Why did Kate Mackz transition from sports to content creation? She stopped playing lacrosse due to two severe knee injuries that tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which required reconstructive surgery. What happened between Kate Mackz and Karoline Leavitt? The content creator interviewed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, which created a backlash on social media.

Kate Mackz's rise as a running influencer and social media personality has not been without obstacles. She is facing significant backlash for interviewing Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, on her Running Interview Show. Kate, who has been working with her fiancé Jeremy, resides in New York City.

