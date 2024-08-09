Who is Tim Walz’s daughter? All to know about Hope Walz

Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope, has been in the limelight in the past few months, many adoring her close relationship with her father. Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, was just selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate on 6 August 2024. The political figure frequently posts heartwarming videos of him and his daughter, earning the internet's adoration.

Tim is taking a selfie with Hope (L). Tim and Hope smiling for a close-up photo during her high school graduation (R). Photo: @GovTimWalz on X (Twiter), @GovTimWalz on Facebook (modified by author)

Hope Walz’s father, Tim, is a politician, coach, teacher, and veteran. He was first elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and won a second term four years later. In addition to his political career, Tim Walz is a husband and father of two.

Full name Hope Walz Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 2001 Age 23 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth Mankato, Minnesota, USA Current residence Mankato, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6″ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Tim Walz Mother Gwen Walz Siblings 1 School Mankato West High School College Montana State University

Tim Walz’s daughter’s (Hope) bio

Hope Walz was born and raised in Mankato, Minnesota, United States. When she was born, her father worked as a coach and school teacher. Kamala Harris’ running mate and his wife, Gwen Whipple, met while teaching at the same school.

According to Walz’s profile bio, the couple moved to Mankato in 1996 and worked at Mankato West High School. Tim Walz’s daughter attended Mankato West High School. In 2019, Governor Walz posted on Facebook that it was his daughter’s senior prom at Mankato, expressing how proud he was to be her father.

In 2023, Hope Walz graduated from Montana State University. Her father celebrated her in an X (Twitter) post, expressing his excitement about watching all she would accomplish in the future.

Proud dad moment: My oldest, Hope, graduated from Montana State University this weekend. It’s been incredible to see the person she’s become — and I can’t wait to watch all that she’ll accomplish.

Hope Walz's siblings

In addition to Hope, the couple has another child named Gus Walz. In August 2018, Walz made a rare public appearance with his wife, Gus, and Hope by his side while campaigning for the gubernatorial seat.

In an interview with People, Governor Walz recalled that as Gus was growing up, they discovered that he had a non-verbal learning disorder, along with an anxiety disorder and ADHD. He noted that it took them time to figure out how to ensure Gus was set up for success as he grew up. On 27 October 2023, Walz celebrated his son via X (Twitter) upon passing the driver's licence exam.

What is Tim Walz's daughter's age?

Top-5 facts about Hope Walz. Photo: @GovTimWalz on Facebook (modified by author)

Based on her father's Instagram posts, the celebrity child is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 January 2001; her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Gwen and Tim Walz's 7-year IVF journey

Tim and his wife, Gwen Walz, went through seven years of fertility treatments before she became pregnant. That explains why the couple decided to name their daughter Hope.

Governor Walz that he was able to have his children thanks to reproductive health care like IVF and indicated that he is prepared to defend it at all costs.

Gwen and I have two beautiful children because of reproductive health care like IVF. This issue is deeply personal to our family and so many others. Don’t let these guys get away with this by telling you they support IVF when their handpicked judges oppose it. Actions speak louder than words, and their actions are clear. They’re bringing anti-science government into your exam room, bedroom, and classroom.

In a March 2024 interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Walz publicly discussed his IVF journey. This came after the Alabama Supreme Court's February ruling that classified frozen embryos as people, which raised concerns about restricting access to fertility treatments in the state.

What does Hope Walz do?

Hope graduated from university in 2023 but has yet to reveal where she majored. Recently, Tim Walz's daughter has been involved in politics. For instance, during the BLM riots, she tweeted the locations of the National Guard to help rioters avoid being caught.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris’ running mate has had a distinguished career in public service. He began his role as a high school teacher and coach in Mankato, Minnesota. The politician later served 24 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major.

Walz entered politics in 2006, winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served Minnesota's 1st Congressional District for six terms.

He was first elected as Governor of Minnesota in 2018 and won re-election in 2022. His experience and reputation in the political scene led to his selection as Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

What is Hope Walz’s height?

Tim Walz's daughter is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Hope Walz? She is Governor Tim Walz’s daughter. How old is Tim Walz’s daughter? Hope, who was born in January 2001, is 23 years old as of August 2024. What is Hope Walz’s hometown? She was born in Mankato, Minnesota, United States. Who is Kamala Harris’ running mate? Her running mate is American politician Tim Walz. Where did Hope Walz attend university? She attended Montana State University. What is Hope Walz’s height? She stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. How old is Gus Walz? Tim Walz's second child, Gus, was born in 2006 and is 17 years old as of 2024.

Tim Walz's daughter, Hope, reflects the perseverance and Hope that carried her family through difficult times. As she continues to forge her path, she remains a symbol of the enduring strength and hope that her family embodies.

