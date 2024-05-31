45 happy Mother's Day grandma quotes to celebrate a grandmother's grace

Most people think about their mothers on Mother's Day and somehow forget about their grandmothers. It is essential to recognise them as mothers because they are your parents' mothers; without them, you would not be you. Sending sweet Happy Mother’s Day grandma quotes will make them feel loved and appreciated by their grandchildren.

A grandmother’s love is immeasurable, and some consider them double mothers with double love. Photo: Sam Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A grandmother’s love is immeasurable, and some consider them double mothers with double love. Even though you might not spend lots of time with them, you know well how much they love you and long for the joyous moment you share whenever you meet. Sharing happy Mother’s Day grandma quotes will go a long way in making their day.

Happy Mother’s Day grandma quotes

How do you say Happy Mother's Day to your grandma? You can send them a sweet text message, post about it on social media, or write it on a card. Here is a compilation of the best quotes for grandma on Mother’s Day.

Touching Happy Mother’s Day quotes for grandma

For many people, a grandmother is one of the most understanding and tolerant people. They are always sweet and kind to you, no matter the situation. Here are heartwarming quotes you can share with them.

Grandmas are always sweet and kind to you, no matter the situation. Photo: James O'Neil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Grandma, You are the most fantastic grandmother anyone could ask for! I can’t wait to give you a big hug and kiss. You are the glue that keeps us together; we are so lucky to have you! I love you!

Thank you for everything you do for our family. We wouldn’t be here without you. You are such a strong woman and inspirational, our family’s rock. We love you so much!

Grandma, I love you more than I can find the words to tell you. I love all the memories you’ve given me and will cherish them forever.

To the Queen of our family kingdom, Happy Mother’s Day, Nana! Your love is the magic that makes our family firm and memories unforgettable.

To the woman who taught us that family is not just an important thing: it's everything. Happy Mother’s Day, Nana! Your love is the foundation of our treasured bond.

Your love has a way of making everything better, Grandma. Wishing you a Mother's Day as excellent and touching as the kindness you've shown us.

Your stories and wisdom are treasures we carry with us every day. Happy Mother's Day, Grandma.

Your love has been a constant source of comfort and strength, guiding me through life’s ups and downs. I am thankful for your presence in my life.

Despite the distance, we will always have a special bond. I feel your support with every step I make, even though I am far from you. Love you, and see you soon!

Let your every day begin with a smile, and your life be a bright palette of all the colours of the rainbow. I wish you vital energy, optimism, and cheerfulness of spirit.

Parent-child relationships are complex. Grandmother-grandchild relationships are simple. Grandmas are short on criticism and long on love. – Janet Lanese

Short Mother's Day message for grandma

What is a short and sweet grandmother quote? It is a brief, touching appreciation message to your grandmother, especially on Mother’s Day. Here are some of the short messages you can share with your grandmother.

A heartfelt Mother's Day message for your grandma should express deep appreciation and affection. Photo: James O'Neil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

To my dear Grandma, thank you for being my second mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

Grandma, your love is a gift I treasure every day. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma! Your kindness and grace inspire me every day.

Thank you for being the bonus mom to all of us. You are indeed the best!

Thank you for all that you have done and all that you are doing.

Because of you, I’m me. Thank you, Grandma.

Thank you for your constant care, mentoring, and help.

You are a double mother to me because you are my grandmother, and I thank you for filling my life with your grand love.

The depth of your love is beyond any measure. Cheers to the most amazing grandma in this world.

Your love is like a beacon that guides me through life’s storms. You have always been a source of inspiration.

Your wisdom and kindness make this world a better place. On Mother's Day, you deserve the best. I wish you lots of love and happiness!

Mother's Day messages for grandma from a toddler

Grandmothers are known to be their grandchildren’s best friends. For kids, grandmothers are heroines whom they look up to. Here is a compilation of motivation quotes for grannies.

For kids, grandmothers are heroines whom they look up to. Photo: Travelpix Ltd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Your unwavering faith and positive outlook on life inspire me constantly. Thank you for showing me the beauty of hope and optimism.

To my incredible Grandma, thank you for teaching me the importance of kindness, empathy, and compassion. Your selflessness inspires me to be a better person every day.

Your love has guided my life, shaping me into the person I am today. I am forever grateful for your wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support.

If I could choose anyone to be my grandma, I would still choose you! You’re the best grandma a granddaughter could ask for!

I am sending you oceans of love and mountains of appreciation on Mother’s Day, Grandma. Your laughter is the soundtrack of my happiest memories, and your love is the canvas of my life.

I wish the world’s most amazing Nana a Mother’s Day filled with joy, love, and a hint of mischief. Your ability to make every moment special is truly a gift to us all!

I am so grateful to have you as my gran! You are so encouraging, and you love your family fiercely! You inspire me to be passionate and do everything with intent and purpose! I love you very much and hope you have the best day!

You are the living embodiment of a woman with a huge, pure heart. We know you will respond to any request at any hour and always give wise advice. We hope our successes will make you proud.

Looking at you, I see an ocean full of love and care. You have constantly nourished me with your affection and made my life so beautiful and blessed. I am sending you lots of love and hugs to wish you a warm, Happy Mother’s Day.

I’m going to treat my grandchildren exactly like you treat me. I want them to have the most beautiful experience of a lifetime, just as I have had with you! See, I’ve learned from the best!

Nobody can do what grandparents do for little children. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children. – Alex Haley

I fold my hands and pray for your health and happiness because you are the most precious person in my life. I wish that I could shower you with more love, give you more reasons to smile, and give you more memories.

Funny Mother’s Day wishes for grandma

Hilarious stories are some of the things grandmothers are known for. Therefore, when appreciating them on Mother’s Day, there is absolutely every reason to make a humorous joke. Send any of these funny quotes to make your grandmother chuckle with laughter.

Funny grandma quotes make her feel cherished and appreciated uniquely. Photo: Guido Cozzi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

To my amazing Grandma, they say laughter is the best medicine, so I’ve filled this card with lots of jokes to keep you smiling all day long! Happy Mother’s Day!

Dear Grandma, on this Mother’s Day, thank you for always being the ultimate troublemaker partner-in-crime! Who knew mischief could be so much fun? Happy Mother’s Day!

Dear Grandma, on this Mother’s Day, thank you for always spoiling me rotten and teaching me that dessert is a perfectly acceptable meal! Cheers to you, Grandma!

Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment, you’re just a mother. Next, you are all-wise and prehistoric. – Pam Brown

Grandmothers and roses are much the same. Each is God’s masterpiece with different names.

Grandmothers are the secret keepers in life who listen and provide unconditional acceptance no matter what.

A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do. – Lois Wyse

You never make me feel bad, even when I have done something terrible. You’re a professional at being marvellous!

Grandmothers all around the world could learn a thing or two from you. Hey, only one can be the most perfect, and you’re that one!

You do not really understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother. – Albert Einstein

Grandmothers are the people who take delight in hearing babies breathing into the telephone.

What to write on a grandmother's day card?

You can say several heartwarming things about your grandmother, including appreciating their role in your life. You can also share the memorable moments you have had together. Importantly, thank her for her love, grace, and blessings.

Is Mother's Day for grandma?

Yes. Mother’s Day is dedicated to appreciating all women, and grandmothers are not excluded as they play vital roles in families. They are the mothers of your parents.

Sending happy Mother’s Day grandma quotes is a sure way of making your grandmother feel loved and cherished. It might be a small gesture, but it is significant for them. Therefore, if you cannot seem to get the right words to make them happy, the compilation above offers numerous quotes you can send them.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of best son quotes for proud parents to show their love. The relationship between parents and sons is a special one. Parents will do anything to ensure their sons get the best in life.

Expressing your feelings about your parents' nurturing and support makes them proud and satisfied. Find a list of quotes in this article to help you show your love for your parents for all they have done for you.

Source: Legit.ng