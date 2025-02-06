Anna Kalinskaya's tennis career has been shaped by her family's strong support. Her father (Nikolay Kalinskiy), a former pro player, sparked her interest in tennis, while her mother (Elena), provided crucial encouragement. Her brother also played a key role in supporting her journey. Together, Anna Kalinskaya’s parents and brother have been instrumental in her success.

Anna Kalinskaya in Berlin, Germany (L). Anna Kalinskaya at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia (R). Photo: Robert Prange, Don Emmert (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Anna Kalinskaya is a Russian professional tennis player.

Anna began playing tennis at the age of five, inspired by her cousin.

Anna's parents, Nikolay and Elena Kalinskiy are former professional badminton players .

. Anna's brother, Nikolay Kalinsky, is a professional soccer player.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Nikolayevna Kalinskaya Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1998 Age 26 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Moscow, Russia Current residence Moscow, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Nikolay Kalinskiy Mother Elena Siblings Nikolay Kalinsky Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jannik Sinner Profession Tennis player Instagram @annakalinskaya78

Who are Anna Kalinskaya’s parents?

The Russian tennis player is the youngest of Nikolay Kalinskiy and Elena's two children. She was born on 2 December 1998 in Moscow, Russia, where she currently lives. Growing up in a sports-oriented family, Anna received immense support and encouragement from her parents, which played a crucial role in her early tennis development. Learn more about them below:

Elena Kalinskaya

Anna Kalinskaya's mother is Elena Kalinskaya, a retired professional badminton player, who was popular in Russia. Currently, Elena is a coach. She has been a constant in Anna Kalinskaya’s tennis career.

Nikolay Kalinskiy

Nikolay Kalinskiy is the father of Anna Kalinskaya. He is also a former professional badminton player, like his wife. He was born on 3 January 1960 and is 65 years old as of 2025. After retiring, Nikolay joined the Badminton Federation in Russia, where he presently serves as the head of the team.

Who is Anna Kalinskaya’s brother?

Nikolay Nikolayevich Kalinsky at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Mike Kireev

Source: Getty Images

The professional athlete grew up alongside her younger brother, Nikolay Nikolayevich Kalinsky, a Russian footballer who plays as a central midfielder or for FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod.

Nikolay was born on 22 September 1993 and is 26 years old as of 2024. He started playing professionally in the Russian Professional Football League for FC Kaluga on 22 August 2013 in a game against FC Metallurg-Oskol Stary Oskol. He debuted in the Russian Premier League for FC SKA-Khabarovsk on 24 July 2017 in a match against FC Arsenal Tula.

FAQs

Who is Anna Kalinskaya? She is a tennis player who began having major success on the ITF Tour in 2016. What is Ann Kalinskaya's age? The Russian athlete is 26 years old as of 2025. She was born on 2 December 1998. What nationality is Anna Kalinskaya? Ann is a Russian national. She was born in Moscow, Russia. Who are Anna Kalinskaya's parents? Her parents are Nikolay Kalinskiy and Elena. What nationality are Anna Kalinskaya’s parents? The athlete's parents are both Russian nationals. Does Anna Kalinskaya have siblings? The tennis player has an elder brother, Nikolay Nikolayevich Kalinsky, a football player. Who is Anna Kalinskaya's mother? Her mother is called Nikolay Kalinskiy, a former badminton player. Who is Anna Kalinskaya dating? The tennis star is in a relationship with Jannik Sinner, an Italian tennis player.

Anna Kalinskaya’s parents, Nikolay Kalinskiy and Elena have been instrumental in her career. Her elder brother, Nikolay Nikolayevich Kalinsky, is a football player who plays as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder for FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod.

