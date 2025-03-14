Who is Mauricio Umansky's father? An inside look at the family's dispute

Mauricio Umansky's father is Eduardo Umansky. He is the co-founder and partner at a global real estate brokerage and lifestyle company, The Agency. Umansky's family hit headlines in 2024 following a dispute between Eduardo's children and Simin Tabibnia, their dad's long-term girlfriend.

Mauricio Umansky and his dad, Eduardo (L). Mauricio Umansky at a restaurant (R). Photo: @mumansky18 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Mauricio Umansky's parents are Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky .

. His dad, Eduardo, is a co-founder and partner of The Agency and The Umansky Team.

Mauricio Umansky's parents are of Jewish heritage with Russian, Greek, and Turkish roots .

. After Mauricio Umansky's parents divorced, his dad has been in a romantic relationship with Simin Tabibnia.

Profile summary

Full name Mauricio Simon Umansky Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 1970 Age 54 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Eduardo Umansky Mother Estella Sneider Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Kyle Egan Richards Children 4 Profession Real estate agent, businessman, TV personality Instagram @mumansky18 Facebook

Who is Mauricio Umansky's father?

The reality TV personality's dad is Eduardo Umansky. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the founder, partner, and real estate agent of a global luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company, The Agency. He is also the co-founding member of The Agency's Umansky Team.

Before venturing into real estate, Eduardo worked in textile and garment manufacturing. He attended The National University of Mexico, where he graduated as a public accountant in finance and macroeconomics.

Eduardo married Estella Sneider, Mauricio's mom in 1968, when she was 18. The couple had two children, Mauricio Simon Umansky and Sharon Umansky Benton. They initially lived in Mexico, where Mauricio was born, but later relocated to the United States in 1976.

Mauricio's mom, Estelle, is a practising psychologist, TV personality, author, and sex therapist.

Simin Tabibnia and Eduardo Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After being in marriage for over two decades, Mauricio's parents divorced. Eduardo has been in a relationship with his long-term partner, Simin Tabibnia.

In 2024, the family hit headlines following the disputes between Eduardo's kids and his girlfriend, Simin Tabibnia.

Umansky's family dispute

In October 2024, Mauricio filed for conservatorship over his dad, Eduardo Umansky. Together with his sister, Sharon Umansky, they asked the court to be named co-conservators of their dad. The American entrepreneur and Sharon claimed that their dad's girlfriend had become controlling and had been isolating their dad.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Mauricio and Sharon filed citing:

Over the course of the past few months, [Eduardo’s] girlfriend has become more controlling limiting and regulating who [Eduardo] can visit with. She has begun to isolate him and is trying to get married even though they have been together for twenty years and never decided that they wanted to marry.

They added:

[Eduardo] is unable to resist undue influence and fraud and has been taken advantage of by his girlfriend. Over the court of the past eighteen months, [Eduardo] and [Mauricio and Sharon] have discovered that she has taken, secreted and appropriated more than $260,000 from [Eduardo] through undue influence, whether physical or emotional and/or fraud.

They also gave the amount of checks their dad had given Simin for no good reason. They stated:

During this time, [Eduardo] has written more than $260,000 worth of checks to his girlfriend for no reason other than she wanted it. In addition to those checks, there are an additional nearly $100,000 in expenses that have not [been] explained.

They said his annual gross income was $200,000. Additionally, in the documents, Mauricio and Sharon confirmed that their dad was not suffering from a developmental disability and would appear in court and testify that he is in support of conservatorship. Finally, the conservatorship was granted to them.

FAQs

Who is Mauricio Umansky? He is a real estate agent, entrepreneur, and television personality. How old is Mauricio Umansky? He is 54 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 25 June 1970. Who is Mauricio Umansky's father? His dad is Eduardo Umansky, a co-founder of The Agency. Who is Mauricio Umansky's mother? The entrepreneur's mother is Estella Sneider. What nationality are Mauricio Umansky's parents? They are American-Mexican citizens. What is Estella Sneider's ethnicity? She is of Jewish heritage with Russian, Greek, and Turkish roots. Who are Mauricio Umansky's children? Mauricio Umansky has three biological daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia and one adopted, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie. Is Mauricio Umansky married? He is married to Kyle Richard, but they are currently separated.

Mauricio Umansky's father is Eduardo Umansky, a co-founder and partner of The Agency. His properties were put under the conservatorship of his children, Mauricio and Sharon Umansky. After divorcing Mauricio's mom, Eduardo began dating Simin Tabibnia.

Legit.ng recently published Tee Grizzley's biography. Tee is a rapper and songwriter from the United States. He developed a passion for music while in middle school. Tee has released hit tracks such as From the D to the A, IDGAF, and First Day Out.

Tee Grizzly was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He created the musical group All Stars Ball Hard (ASBH) alongside his three friends JR, Lee, and Po. Is Tee Grizzly married? Get all the answers you need in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng