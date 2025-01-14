Victor Osimhen appears to not have every football expert in Turkey pleased despite his impressive performances

The marquee Nigerian striker continues to be linked with a January transfer to several Premier League clubs

A Turkish football expert has recently criticised the Galatasaray forward, claiming he is largely overrated

Victor Osimhen may be enjoying one of his most prolific runs in front of goal at Galatasaray, but not everyone seems fully impressed with the forward.

The Nigerian striker, who completed a loan move from Napoli to the Istanbul club in late summer 2024, has quickly become a fan favourite among the Yellow and Reds faithful.

Victor Osimhen warms up before the Turkish Super League match between Basaksehir FK and Galatasaray at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu on January 12, 2025. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's string of impressive performances has seen him accumulate 18 goal involvements in just 17 appearances for Galatasaray, according to data from Fotmob.

This remarkable form has thrust him back into the transfer spotlight ahead of the winter window.

The Nigerian forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, along with other clubs expressing interest in his services this January.

However, amid these transfer rumours and his stellar form with Galatasaray, Turkish football expert, Serhat Ulureren, has criticised Osimhen's performances, claiming that he is worth far less than his €75 million transfer value.

Turkish journalist blasts Victor Osimhen

Speaking to Turkish outlet, Habersarikirmizi, Ulureren criticised Osimhen’s market valuation and overall performance, describing the forward as overrated:

"Victor Osimhen is overrated, in my opinion. He is never a €50-60 million striker. He is a good centre-forward but not a great striker," Ulureren stated.

The journalist further argued that Osimhen falls short when compared to Galatasaray's current talisman, Mauro Icardi, and cautioned him against a move to Manchester United:

"Osimhen cannot meet Galatasaray’s needs as much as Mauro Icardi. Icardi wears down the opposition defence, creates confusion, and opens up space for his teammates, but Osimhen is not a player worth that kind of money. Let him go to the Premier League, play for Manchester United, and he will be disgraced."

Ulureren’s remarks seem to contrast sharply with the general sentiment surrounding Osimhen’s performances.

While many Turkish experts believe Osimhen can further improve, few have criticised the forward as harshly as Ulureren.

Meanwhile, Osimhen remains focused on ending the current campaign with trophies at Galatasaray. The forward recently promised the club’s fans that he would strive to win the UEFA Europa League crown.

