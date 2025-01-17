Key politicians, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton, will attend Trump’s second inauguration

Influential tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, along with other industry CEOs, will participate

Foreign leaders like Argentina’s Milei and stars like Caitlyn Jenner and Carrie Underwood add star power

President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration is shaping up to be a star-studded event, with influential political figures, tech billionaires, foreign leaders, and celebrities confirmed to attend.

Legit.ng reports that in just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States.

Here’s a breakdown of who will be present and their significance to the event:

1. Key politicians join the Ceremony

Several high-profile political figures will attend the inauguration, reviving some traditions while breaking others.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will join the ceremony despite their defeat in the election. Biden previously criticized Trump’s decision to skip his own 2021 inauguration.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are expected, though they will skip the traditional post-inauguration luncheon.

Notably, Nancy Pelosi and several Democratic lawmakers are set to boycott the event, reflecting ongoing political tensions.

2. Tech billionaires in the spotlight

Some of the world’s wealthiest individuals are confirmed to attend, reflecting their growing influence in American politics.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg will be seated prominently during the ceremony.

Musk has been a vocal Trump supporter, while Zuckerberg and Bezos have strategically aligned themselves with the administration in recent months.

Other tech leaders, including Shou Zi Chew (TikTok), Sundar Pichai (Google), Tim Cook (Apple), and Sam Altman (OpenAI), are also expected to attend.

These tech moguls have significant stakes in Trump’s policies on taxation, trade, and antitrust enforcement.

3. Foreign Leaders in attendance

For the first time, foreign heads of state will join the U.S. presidential inauguration, signalling Trump’s international alliances.

Right-wing populists like Argentina’s President Javier Mileiand Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are on the guest list.

Other attendees include nationalist leaders Éric Zemmour (France), Tino Chrupalla (Germany), and Santiago Abascal (Spain).

Notably, China’s Vice President Han Zheng will represent Beijing, symbolizing potential diplomatic overtures between the two nations.

4. Internet personalities and celebrities

The inauguration will also attract internet influencers and Hollywood stars, showcasing Trump’s efforts to appeal to a younger audience.

Influencers like Jake and Logan Paul, Theo Von, and the Nelk Boys will attend, having collaborated with Trump during his campaign.

Celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Dana White, and Carrie Underwood (who will perform “America The Beautiful”) are confirmed.

