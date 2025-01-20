Troops neutralized six terrorists in Sokoto, recovering weapons, but lost five soldiers in the operation

Atiku’s aide, Demola Olarewaju, slammed Tinubu’s administration, calling the loss of soldiers a leadership failure

The tragedy highlights the need for improved equipment, support, and leadership to combat terrorism effectively

Troops from the Defence Headquarters Special Operations Brigade conducted a daring operation in Gudu Local Government Area, Sokoto State, neutralizing six Lakurawa terrorists.

Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, announced the operation carried out under Operation Fansan Yamma in a statement on Thursday, January 16.

“The troops recovered the following items from the operation: four AK-47 rifles, 160 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and one box of 12.7mm ammunition,” Abdullahi stated.

Despite its success, the mission came at a heavy cost. Five Nigerian soldiers tragically lost their lives in a fierce firefight with the terrorists.

“We express deep sorrow over the loss of these gallant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement added.

Atiku’s aide criticizes Tinubu administration

Reacting to the loss, Demola Olarewaju, an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 18, Olarewaju lamented the nation's persistent security challenges.

“The Tinubu regime keeps lying to itself about security improvements. It seems the only thing that has changed is media coverage, coupled with the unwillingness of many of us to politicize security matters as APC did," Olarewaju said.

Olarewaju emphasized the gravity of losing soldiers to cross-border terrorism, calling it a sign of weak governance.

“Losing soldiers to cross-border terrorists is a failure of leadership. This government needs to prioritize real solutions instead of superficial efforts,” he said.

While the military hailed the success of Operation Fansan Yamma, the loss of the five soldiers underscores the ongoing challenges in combating terrorism in Nigeria.

As the nation mourns its fallen heroes, calls for more decisive leadership and effective security strategies continue to grow.

“Our soldiers deserve better—better equipment, better support, and better leadership,” Olarewaju concluded.

Borno attack: Death toll rises, soldiers missing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the aftermath effect of the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorist attack on a military base is still fresh.

Credible military sources said the death toll has continued to increase, and many soldiers are missing four days after the attack.

The terrorists were said to have raided the military base, carted away equipment and destroyed others.

