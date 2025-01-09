What is Joe Kenda's net worth? Uncovering his life and legacy

Joe Kenda is among America’s most celebrated homicide detectives known for serving in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Beyond law enforcement, Kenda has thrived as a television personality, author, and consultant. What is Joe Kenda's net worth, and how has he built it?

Joe Kenda in formal attire with a serious expression (L). The former lieutenant seated casually in a chair, holding a mug (R). Photo: @HomicideHunter on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joe Kenda dedicated over 25 years to law enforcement. Renowned for his meticulous investigations and compelling storytelling, he transitioned from the police force to a thriving television career. As he continues to captivate audiences worldwide, many fans remain curious about his impressive net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Patrick Kenda Popular as Joe Kenda Gender Male Date of birth 28 August 1946 Age 78 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hazleton, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Tidewater, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Father William Kenda Mother Virginia Morrissey Marital status Married Partner Kathy Kenda Children 2 School Greensburg Central Catholic High School University Ohio State University, University of Pittsburgh Profession Retired detective, TV Personality Net worth $2 million–$3 million Facebook

What is Joe Kenda's net worth?

According to Cal Poly and Famous People Today, his net worth is allegedly between $2 million and $3 million. His primary sources of income include his work as a law enforcer, television career, book royalties, and consulting roles on unresolved criminal cases.

Career

In 1973, Joe Kenda joined the Colorado Springs Police Department. By 1977, he was promoted to detective and assigned to the burglary division. Kenda retired in 1996, marking a notable career spanning over two decades.

After retiring from law enforcement, the criminal investigator worked as a special needs school bus operator from 1998 to 2008. Despite leaving active duty, his career remains distinguished. He retired as a lieutenant and dedicated more than 25 years to conducting criminal investigations involving violent crimes.

Throughout his tenure, Kenda served in various roles, including detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and commander of the Major Crimes Unit. Notably, he achieved a solution rate of 92% out of the 387 homicide cases assigned to him and his unit.

His expertise earned him certifications as an instructor in Colorado for Criminal Investigations, Advanced Criminal Investigations, Multi-Jurisdictional Investigations, Patrol Operations, and Specialized Patrol Operations.

Television career

Top-5 facts about Joe Kenda. Photo: @HomicideHunter on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Since 2011, Kenda has gained recognition as the star of Homicide Hunter, a crime documentary series showcasing his past cases. Reflecting on his first day of filming, Kenda shared with Men’s Journal:

On our first day of shooting, they handed me something. I looked at it and said, ‘What’s that?’ They said it was a script. I said, ‘I’m not an actor. I’m a policeman.” You want an actor? Go hire one. I’ll get on a plane and go back to Colorado.

In addition to Homicide Hunter, Kenda has appeared in:

WGN Morning News (2019) as Lt. Joe Kenda

(2019) as Lt. Joe Kenda Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (2017) as Lt. Joe Kenda

(2017) as Lt. Joe Kenda I (Almost) Got Away with It: What Would Kenda Do? (2014) as a host

What is Joe Kenda doing now?

Joe remains prominently associated with Investigation Discovery’s Homicide Hunter, though he no longer actively hosts it. The show’s first three seasons have been broadcast in over 183 countries and translated into over 100 languages.

Kenda is presently an active member of the executive board of the American Investigative Society of Cold Cases. The retired lieutenant contributes his knowledge by advising agencies on unresolved cases.

He is also a writer and has authored several books based on his experiences. These books detail cases that continue to haunt him and are highlighted on the show. Below are some of the books he has written:

All Is Not Forgiven

I Will Find You: Solving Killer Cases from My Life Fighting Crime

Killer Triggers

Killing for Money: Inside the Black Market Stolen-Identity Trade

First Do No Harm

The Setup: A True Story of Dirty Cops, Soccer Moms, and Reality TV

What is Joe Kenda’s age?

The retired American homicide detective is 78 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 August 1946 in Herminie, Pennsylvania, USA, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

The criminal investigator graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School in 1964. After high school, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1970, he completed a master’s degree in international relations at Ohio State University.

Who is Joe Kenda’s wife?

Joe Kenda's wife, Mary Kathleen Mohler, smiling warmly while sitting beside him. Photo: @joe_kendaon Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lt. Joe Kenda married Mary Kathleen Mohler on 26 December 1967. The two met while attending Greensburg Central Catholic High School. They have two children, Dan and Kris. Kenda's family appeared in two episodes of The Homicide Hunter: Married to the Job.

Where does Joe Kenda currently live?

Joe and his wife, Kathy, reside in Tidewater, Virginia, United States. His deep family ties drove him to move there.

In 2014, he left Colorado Springs, where he built his legendary law enforcement career, to support his son’s military commitments. Reflecting on the decision during an interview with The Gazette in 2021, Kenda shared:

I live in Virginia. We moved out of Colorado Springs in 2014. And we did that because my son is in the U.S. Navy and he's a nuclear engineer and was a commander in the Navy at the time... So I said, ‘OK, if you can't come home, then we'll come to you.’

FAQs

Who is Joe Kenda? He is a retired homicide detective, author, and television personality. What is Joe Kenda's political affiliation? The retired homicide detective has no known political affiliation. What rank was Joe Kenda? Joe Kenda retired as a lieutenant from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Who is Joe Kenda’s wife? His wife is Mary Kathleen Mohler. Where is Joe Kenda’s house located? He and his wife, Kathy, reside in the Tidewater area of Virginia. What show does Joe Kenda host? Kenda used to host the Discovery+ show Homicide Hunter: American Detective What is Joe Kenda's salary per episode? He has never disclosed his earnings from the show. How many children does Joe Kenda have? Joe Kenda’s children are Dan and Kris.

Joe Kenda’s life is a testament to dedication, hard work, and unwavering pursuit of justice. From solving homicide cases to captivating millions through television and books, he has built an impressive legacy. With diverse income sources, Joe Kenda's net worth reflects the achievements of a man who continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Legit.ng recently featured Ryan Trahan’s biography. He is a renowned YouTuber, entrepreneur, athlete, and social media personality from Texas, USA. Ryan attended Altair Rice High School before enrolling at Texas A&M University.

He became famous through engaging YouTube content, including comedy, vlogs, challenges, commentary, and lifestyle videos. Beyond his online presence, Ryan is also an entrepreneur. Learn more about him in this bio.

Source: Legit.ng