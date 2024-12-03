Aly Raisman’s boyfriend: Her confessions about her relationship history

Aly Raisman is a retired artistic gymnast from the United States of America. She won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and another gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Aside from her career, her personal life has been a major source of speculation among many. For instance, who is Aly Raisman’s boyfriend?

Aly Raisman at Ford Foundation's New York Headquarters in New York City (L). Aly Raisman at The Archway in New York, New York (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Aly Raisman is one of the most well-known gymnastic athletes. She began learning gymnastics at the age of two and completed high school online while training for the 2012 Summer Olympics. Over the course of her career, Aly has won numerous Olympic medals, including two silver medals at the 2016 Olympics and a gold for her team's overall performance.

Profile summary

Full name Alexandra Rose Raisman Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Needham, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lynn Faber Father Rick Raisman Siblings Madison, Brett and Chloe Relationship status Single School Needham High School College Babson College Profession Retired gymnast Net worth $4 million X (Twitter) @Aly_Raisman Instagram @alyraisman Facebook

Aly Raisman’s boyfriend history

As of 2024, the retired gymnast has no romantic relationship with anyone. She keeps her love life under wraps, and her dating history is relatively short, as she has reportedly been involved with two guys.

In a June 2024 piece she wrote for Popsugar, Aly opened up about being single in her 30s and discussed the pressure to marry and have kids by a certain age. She said:

When I was younger, I thought that by age 30, I would be married with kids. Well, I just turned 30, and I'm single. This isn't where I am supposed to be at this age, right? I've lost count of how many times people have told me....It’s wonderful if you’ve found your soulmate by the age of 30, but why shouldn’t it be just as celebrated and hopeful to be single and still figuring out who you are?

She continued:

I think the most important relationship we will have in life is with ourselves, and we should allow for the time and space for that to develop and flourish. I am still on a path of self-discovery, and through that, I’ve learned that I can want to find a life partner yet still love the experience of being single. Regardless of where I end up, being single will be a part of the process, so why not embrace it?

Jamie McGill

Jamie and Aly were rumoured to have been dated from 2009 to 2012. However, during an interview with US Weekly, the athlete clarified her relationship with Jamie, stating that he was her male best friend and her prom date. She said:

We're really good friends. He wrote 'Prom?' on Christmas lights and gave me pink roses. It was really cute. I don't really have time for boyfriends. Right now it's more important for me to just stay focused and not have to deal with any drama.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood at Max: Behind the Scenes with Place Your Bets on “Hacks” at Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVIII on 9 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Coppola

The former athlete briefly dated Colton Underwood, an American reality television personality and former professional , from 2016 to 2017. Their relationship started after Colton congratulated Aly on her Olympic success on social media.

The former partners met in person during a double date with Colton’s former NFL teammate, Andrew East, and his wife, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. After a few months of dating, they went public in December 2016 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony in New York.

However, their romance was short-lived, as they parted ways in early 2017. The reality TV star reflected on his painful breakup with Aly Raisman in his book, The First Time. He noted:

Aly FaceTimed me and ended our relationship. I pulled over to the side of the road, stunned and unable to comprehend this was happening … Afterward, I sat in my car and cried. I was numb for days.

He continued:

I reached out to Aly several times without getting any response to my calls or texts. I called Aly’s best friend, Simone Biles, hoping she could offer an explanation or insight. She couldn’t. She was also surprised. Left without any answers or information, I didn’t know what to do or where to turn. I went for long runs and replayed conversations in my head, wondering if I’d said or done anything wrong.

Chris Evans

Aly Raisman and Chris Evans' relationship rumours arose after they had an adorable playdate with their rescue dogs, Dodger and Mylo, in November 2020. Raisman shared a video of the event on social media, which sparked fan speculation. However, in May 2021, Aly told Us Weekly that Chris was just her best friend:

We’ve been friends for a couple of years. He’s great. He’s super nice.

FAQs

Who is Aly Raisman? She is an American retired artistic gymnast who captained the US women's Olympic gymnastics teams in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Where is Aly Raisman from? She was born in Needham, Massachusetts, United States How old is Aly Raisman? The American former athlete is 30 years old as of 2024. She was born on 25 May 1994. Who are Aly Raisman's parents? Her parents are Lynn Faber and Rick Raisman. Is Aly Raisman single? Aly Raisman is single and has spoken about being happy with her single life. Which bachelor dated Aly Raisman? Aly was in a relationship with Colton Underwood, who competed on The Bachelor. Is Aly Raisman married? The former gymnast is not married and has never been married before. What athlete did Aly Raisman date? She briefly dated Colton Underwood, a former American football player, between 2016 and 2017

Aly Raisman’s boyfriend is a topic of interest for many, but the former gymnast is not currently in a romantic relationship. He has, however, been in one known relationship. He dated Colton Scott Underwood-Brown, a former professional football player from 2016 to 2017.

