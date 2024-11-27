How tall is Sam Sulek? The bodybuilder's height, profile and background

Sam Sulek is a fitness influencer and bodybuilder from Ohio. He has captivated fans with his incredible transformation and training routines. His unedited training sessions and insightful fitness advice have earned him millions of followers online. Many are fascinated by his achievements and want to learn more about him. How tall is Sam Sulek? Learn more fascinating facts about him in the article.

Sam Sulek poses in a tank top, flexing his biceps and chest (L). The bodybuilder flexes his defined abs, chest, and arms (R). Photo: @sam_sulek on Instagram (modified by author)

Sam Sulek started his sports journey at just eight years old. Initially a diver and gymnast, he transitioned to bodybuilding in January 2023, documenting his progress through raw, unfiltered videos. His relatable fitness videos have quickly gained attention on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Sam Bishop Sulek Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Delaware, Ohio, USA Current residence Delaware, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11″ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Mark A. Sulek Mother Sherri Sulek Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Rutherford B. Hayes High School College Miami University Profession Bodybuilder, content creator, diver Net worth $1.5 million –$3 million Instagram @sam_sulek TikTok @thesigma.fitness YouTube Sam Sulek

How tall is Sam Sulek?

The American bodybuilder is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 240 pounds (109 kilograms).

Where is Sam Sulek from?

Sam Bishop Sulek hails from Delaware, Ohio, USA. He is of mixed ethnicity, with roots in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. His parents are Mark A. Sulek and Sherri Sulek.

Sam has two siblings: Marissa Faye, his older sister, and Mark Sulek, his younger brother. Marissa is a baker, while Mark is a varsity athlete for the Wittenberg Tigers men’s golf team. Mark also shares his passion for sports and fitness on his YouTube channel, where he posts golf and gym-related videos.

What is Sam Sulek’s age?

Top-5 facts about Sam Sulek. Photo: @sam_sulek on Instagram (modified by author)

Sam Sulek is 22 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 7 February 2002, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Educational background

Sam attended Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, where he began diving competitively during the summer before his junior year.

In 2020, he joined Miami University and became a member of the school's diving team. As of 2024, he is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering and is expected to graduate in late 2024.

Career

Sam’s diving journey began at the age of eight. While at Delaware Hayes High School, he participated in diving and gymnastics. In a 2019 interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Sam shared his progression in the sport:

I began diving for the Delaware Aquatics Racing Team Stingrays when I was 8 years old, but that’s just a summer programme. Last summer, I started practising at Ohio State and focused on diving. I’m excited to make it to state and looking forward to next year already. I’ve seen a lot of improvement.

In January 2023, Sam transitioned to bodybuilding and began sharing his journey online. His unedited training footage and educational commentary quickly gained attention.

During a YouTube interview with SulekSegments, Sam highlighted his inspirations, including Callum von Moger, and credited fitness experts like Jeff Nippard and Athlean-X for teaching him effective workout techniques. He said:

When I started working out, I was a little behind the Jeff Seid/Zyzz era. For me, the bodybuilder I loved watching was Callum von Moger. Massive, funny, throwing around a ton of weight—he’s someone I wanted to emulate.

On learning proper workout techniques, he added:

As a beginner, you don’t really know what you’re doing yet. What does ‘reps in reserve’ even mean? What’s a good workout split? I watched a ton of Jeff Nippard videos. Those two were the main guys I looked up to.

Sulek’s content creation career

Sam expanded his bodybuilding career into content creation on YouTube and TikTok. His YouTube journey began on 20 January 2023, with his first video, Spring Bulk Day 1—Legs. His Spring Bulk series ran for 222 days, from January to August 2023.

He is one of the prominent YouTubers in the United States and has since launched additional series on his channel, including:

Fall Cut (59 days)

(59 days) Winter Bulk (154 days)

(154 days) Spring Cut (78 days)

Currently, Sam’s YouTube channel boasts over 3.8 million subscribers.

Sam also shares fitness and workout videos on TikTok, where he has amassed over 421 thousand followers and more than 15 million likes. His content showcases his dedication to fitness and engaging approach to educating and entertaining his audience.

What is Sam Sulek’s net worth?

According to Hamari Web, Worth Genie, and Net Worth Station, the bodybuilder’s alleged net worth ranges between $1.5 million and $3 million in 2024. He has earned income through ad revenues from his YouTube channel and brand endorsements.

The YouTuber partnered with the supplement and gym wear brand Hosstile Nutrition as one of its athletes from mid-2023 until mid-2024. In June 2024, the YouTuber announced that he would not renew his brand contract.

How much money is Sam Sulek making?

According to Social Blade, his monthly earnings from YouTube range between $1,800 and $29,000, while his annual earnings are estimated to range between $21,800 and $348,000.

FAQs

Who is Sam Sulek? He is an American bodybuilder, diver, and content creator from Delaware, Ohio. Where is Sam Sulek from? Sam hails from Delaware, Ohio, USA. What is Sam Sulek’s height? The American bodybuilder stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. Who is Sam Sulek’s father? His father is Mark A. Sulek. What is Sam Sulek's net worth? It is alleged to range between $1 million and $3 million. What is Sam Sulek's max bench? Under the incline bench press, Sam can lift 405 pounds (184 kilograms), performing seven reps.

Many people frequently ask, "How tall is Sam Sulek?" Standing at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm), Sam Sulek’s height enhances his commanding presence, perfectly complementing his impressive bodybuilding physique. This physical stature has contributed to his growing popularity as a bodybuilder and fitness influencer.

