Who is Lucas Grabeel's wife or girlfriend? A look at his relationship history

Lucas Grabeel is an actor and singer from the United States. He started acting in 2004 but gained stardom in 2008 when he portrayed Ryan Evans in High School Musical. The actor is known for his other roles in Little Women, Dancing Ninja, and Spirit Riding Free. Due to his fame, many are curious about his dating life, with many wanting to know who Lucas Grabeel's wife or girlfriend is.

Lucas Grabeel during a special showing of Jonas Brothers' The 3D Concert Experience (L). The actor during Fan Expo Canada 2024(R). Michael Tullberg, Mathew Tsang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lucas Grabeel was born in Springfield, Missouri, United States of America, and has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. The actor has had a few past relationships that did not work out. He is now dating Riham EL-Ounsi, a television writer and producer.

Full name Lucas Grabeel Gender Male Date of birth 23 November 1984 Age 39 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Springfield, Missouri, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Jean Grabeel Father Stephen Grabeel Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Riham El-Ounsi School Kickapoo High School, Logan-Rogersville High School Profession Actor, singer-songwriter Instagram @mrgrabeel Facebook

Who is Lucas Grabeel's wife?

Is Lucas Grabeel married? The American actor is not married and has never been married. However, he has been in relationships with well-recognised celebrities.

Is Lucas Grabeel in a relationship?

The American actor is in a relationship with Riham EL-Ounsi. Lucas Grabeel's girlfriend is an American television writer and producer. She is known for producing the films Hot Ones: The Game Show and The Misery Index.

Lucas Grabeel frequently posts her photos on Instagram, expressing how happy he is to have her as her partner. On 31 July 2024, he posted her picture on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday with a heart-catching message.

Happiest Birthdays to @rihamelounsi, my Love! Here's to a peaceful, joyful, fruitful, and adventurous next trip around the sun. So grateful to have your beautiful heart, clever wit, passionate soul, and infectious smile in my life everyday. Penny and I are so lucky you found us.

The two have been working together on several projects. According to an Instagram post by Riham EL-Ounsi, they produced a concert at Springfield Theatre.

3 weeks, 2 determined people, 1 great idea - we did it! This weekend has been full of so much music, creativity, and gratitude. A BIG thank you to the entire team at the Springfield Little Theatre for rolling out the red carpet for us and helping this concert come to fruition.

Lucas Grabeel's past relationships

The Hollywood star has also allegedly dated well-known stars such as Sara Paxton and Emily Morris. Below are his past relationship history.

1. Hanna Heart (2002)

Hanna Heart is an English singer. The American actor and Hannah Hilary Heart from 18 August 2002 until 25 November 2002.

2. Emily Morris (2005)

Emily Paxton is an actress and producer from the United States of America. She is known for her notable roles in films such as I Kissed a Vampire, The Vampire Diaries and The Dragon. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

The actress dated Lucas Grabeel in 2005. The two even co-starred together in the musical series I Kissed a Vampire. According to an Instagram post that Lucas shared on 14 February 2018, the two are best friends. He posted her picture and accompanied it with the following caption.

Partner in crime and wine. Love you too, the day I die.

3. Sara Paxton (2006–2009)

Sara Paxton during The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Sara Paxton is a famous Hollywood actress, model, and singer known for films like The Front Runner, Good Girls, and Greetings from Tucson. She has been nominated for the Daytime Emmy, Fright Meter, and Young Artist Awards. Their on-screen relationship led to dating rumours in real life. They allegedly dated from 2006 until 2009.

4. Brittany Snow (2007)

Brittany Snow during the Los Angeles premiere of "The Good Half" at The Saban Theatre. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

The American actor also allegedly dated Brittany Snow, an actress and singer from the United States. Lucas Grabeel's relationship with Brittany Snow lasted for a short while.

Brittany Snow, born on 9 March 1986 in Tampa, Florida, United States, is known for the films Would You Rather, John Tucker Must Die, and Pitch Perfect. She has won awards, including Young Artist, Hollywood Film, and Teen Choice. She is also a famous singer known for songs such as Back to Basics and The New Girl In Town.

5. Sammie Kate (2020)

The American actor sparked dating rumours with teacher Sammie Kate in 2020. The rumours resulted from an Instagram post he shared wishing Sammie a happy birthday. The following caption accompanied that photo.

Love this little so much. Happy Birthday

FAQs

Who is Lucas Grabeel? He is an American actor well known for portraying Ryan Evans in High School Musical. Where is Lucas Grabeel from? He hails from Springfield, Missouri, United States of America. How old is Lucas Grabeel? He is 39 years old as of 2024. Does Lucas Grabeel have a wife? The American actor has never been married. Who is Lucas Grabeel's partner? The American actor is in a relationship with Riham EL-Ounsi. How many siblings does Lucas Grabeel have? He has a sister, Autumn Rrabeel, an actress. How tall is Lucas Grabeel? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

"Who is Lucas Grabeel's wife?" has been a popular topic of search online, especially since he is currently in a relationship with Riham El-Ounsi. The actor has previously dated Sara Paxton, Emily Morris, and Brittany Snow.

