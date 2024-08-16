Eila Mary Matt's biography: All you need to know about Barry Williams' ex-wife

Former Brady Bunch star Barry Williams has been married three times. Eila, the current Chief of Staff of the President of UBS Americas, was Barry's second wife for ten years between 1999 and 2009. Despite her celebrity status, little is known about Eila Mary Matt's personal and professional life.

Barry Williams’ fame grew with the production of beloved American sitcoms such as The Brady Bunch, Scrubs, and Full House. His 2023 appearances on The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars put Barry Williams's former wives, including Eila Mary Matt, back in the limelight. Uncover what happened between him and Eila Mary Matt and more.

Profile summary

Full name Eila Mary Matt Gender Female Age 61 (as of 2024) Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Marital status Single Children 1 Education University of Delaware Profession Business management Social media LinkedIn

Eila Mary Matt's biography

Despite being a public figure, much is not known about her personal life. However, the US Phonebook places Eila Mary Matt’s age at about 61 as of 2024.

Eila attended the University of Delaware. She majored in Business Administration and Finance and minored in Economics.

Career

Eila is the chief of staff for the president of the global finance firm UBS Americas, the CEO of IHC, and the co-president of Global Wealth Management UBS Group AG. She is also a founding member of Seawinds Asset Management, LLC.

Mary has an established career in business management. She previously worked as a managing director at Seawinds Asset Management, LLC, Dilworth Securities, LLC & EWM and Henderson Global Investors North America.

Between February and September 2016, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of global distribution sales and Real Returns at Credit Suisse.

How did Eila Mary Matt meet Barry Williams?

She met Barry Williams in April 1996. The couple dated for two years before marrying on 30 January 1999. Her son, Brandon Eric Williams, was born on 24 January 2003.

Barry Williams and Elia Mary Matt formally separated early in 2005 before filing for divorce on 25 January of the same year. The divorce process was finalised in 2006.

According to The Herald-Times, court documents revealed that Matt requested full custody of their 2-year-old son. The Superior Court documents showed that Williams could only visit if a nanny were present.

Was Barry Williams married before?

Before marrying Eila Mary Matt, the former child actor married American singer and former Miss Arizona Diane Martin. The couple married in July 1990 and divorced in 1992.

Did Barry Williams remarry after the divorce?

The producer remarried in 2017. However, he had a couple of publicised relationships with former teen idol Elizabeth Kennedy and co-star Florence Henderson. While his relationship claims regarding Florence Henderson have been dismissed, he went on to have a long-term relationship with Kennedy. Elizabeth Kennedy and Barry met in 2006 and broke up in March 2013.

On 9 July 2017, the Hollywood actor married Dancing with the Stars co-star Tina Mahina. The couple met in 2013 and shared their first public photo in September 2016. They recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Does Barry Williams have any other kids?

Barry fathered a daughter with his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Kennedy. The couple's daughter, Samantha Rose Williams, was born in April 2013. News of the child's birth was embroiled in controversy, with Kennedy alleging that he had abandoned their child.

FAQs

Who was Barry Williams' first wife? Before marrying Eila Mary Matt, he was married to Diane Martin. Who is the mother of Barry Williams' daughter? His second child, Samantha Rose, was born during a brief relationship with Elizabeth Kennedy. Does Barry Williams have a son? He has one son, Brandon Eric Williams. Is Barry Williams' son an actor? In a 2023 interview with Closer Weekly, Williams spoke about his son's interest, stating that he was a full-time student with a passion for music. Is actor Barry Williams married? He is married to American actress Tina Mahina. How old is Barry Williams? He was born on 30 September 1954 and is 69 years old as of August 2024. What is Barry Williams doing now? The acting veteran is still going strong as a performer. In 2023, he clocked seven weeks on Dancing With the Stars.

Eila Mary Watt is an accomplished business executive who has worked at the Union Bank of Switzerland for over 14 years. Mary has successfully kept details of her personal life at bay with almost zero social media activity. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware.

