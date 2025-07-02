An Air India flight from Delhi to Vienna almost suffered another mishap during take-off due to turbulent weather, just two days after a deadly crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane from Delhi to Vienna almost suffered another mishap during take-off in bad weather, leading to the suspension of two pilots.

This incident happened within two days after the Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Air India Suspends 2 Pilots on Vienna-bound Flight after Take-off Incident, Begins Investigation

Source: Getty Images

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the Vienna-bound flight was said to have lost altitude while taking off due to the turbulent weather, and the cockpit had received numerous warning messages.

Air India pilots suspended as investigation commences

Though the First Captain and co-pilot managed to land the Boeing-777 safely at Vienna airport, the duo has been suspended by the airline as investigations commenced into what happened.

The aviation regulator in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has launched an investigation into the incident.

A source told The New India Express:

“The pilots reported the matter to the airline, and they alerted the DGCA about it, which is a mandatory requirement. The internal probe has been completed.”

An Air India spokesperson said:

"Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to DGCA in accordance with regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Recent Air India activities spark safety concerns

The suspension happened days before there was a health scare on Air India flight AI 130 from London to Mumbai on June 23, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Five passengers and two crew members on the flight fell ill. The affected individuals experienced dizziness and nausea, and one crew member collapsed during the flight.

Air India confirmed that the flight landed safely, with medical teams on hand, and investigations into the cause of the illness are ongoing.

Burning smell causes Air India flight to return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Air India Flight AI 639 from Mumbai to Chennai made an unexpected return to Mumbai Airport after a burning smell was detected in the cabin.

The precautionary return occurred after the burning smell was noticed on Friday, and the plane landed safely at the airport.

A passenger on the flight shared details about the return, as authorities shared what happened after the flight returned to the airport.

