Photos of Victor Osimhen and Obi Cubana spotted enjoying a family boat cruise in Dubai has gone viral in Nigeria

The Super Eagles forward is currently enjoying his vacation after a successful football season in Turkey with Galatasaray

Osimhen is presently one of the most-wanted strikers in the world, with Man United and Chelsea interested in signing him

Victor Osimhen is clearly making the most of his off-season, and doing it with joy, laughter, and a strong sense of family.

After a demanding football season, the Super Eagles striker kicked off his well-deserved break with a vibrant tour around Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen led Galatasaray to win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup last season, netting 37 goals in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

From partying with rapper OdumoduBlvck to attending Olamide’s album listening party, Osimhen soaked in the Lagos nightlife like a true superstar.

Now, the holiday vibes have shifted to the calm and scenic waters of Dubai, and this time, he is surrounded by even more familiar faces.

Osimhen was recently spotted cruising through the Dubai Marina with none other than Nigerian billionaire and nightlife mogul Obi Cubana.

Photos of the two relaxing on a yacht with their families have taken over social media, and for good reason.

It's not every day you see one of Africa’s biggest footballers and one of Nigeria’s wealthiest businessmen unwinding side by side like childhood friends.

From Lagos nights to Dubai waters

There was no flashy party, no loud music, just good vibes, ocean breeze, and pure happiness.

The photos showed Osimhen smiling wide, dressed in white shorts and a striped green and white T-shirt, while Obi Cubana looked equally relaxed, surrounded by loved ones.

Victor Osimhen and his family enjoy a boat ride in Dubai with Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana. Photo credit: Obi Cubana

Source: Instagram

Both men brought their families along, making it more of a bonding experience than a celebrity spectacle.

Obi Cubana even shared some of the pictures on Instagram, captioning one with a simple but powerful message:

“Life isn't difficult, na people just dey erode trust placed on them! Ya diba..... An evening with the Osimhens!”

The post quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities alike showing love in the comments, praising the connection between two Nigerian icons who are enjoying life and lifting others along the way.

What made the moment even more special was how normal everything felt, despite the wealth, fame, and high profile of those involved.

Osimhen focused on the moment

While rumours continue to swirl about Osimhen’s next club destination, with Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, and Juventus all reportedly interested per Football London, the 26-year-old is not letting the noise disrupt his peace.

For now, he is focused on recharging, enjoying time with his loved ones, and being fully present.

Whether or not he makes a big-money move this summer, one thing’s for sure: Osimhen understands balance.

Osimhen spotted with Obi Cubana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is still on holiday and has met with Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana on July 1.

The 26-year-old had earlier met with one of the Billionaires' allies, Cubana Chiefpriest, in the company of Victor Boniface and Davis Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The Napoli forward arrived in Nigeria last June, having a nice time in various nightclubs and recreational centres after a successful 2024/25 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng