Anna Leigh Waters' net worth, age, does she go to school?

Anna Leigh Waters is a young pickleball player from the United States. She has won various sports accolades, including being the youngest professional pickleball player at age 12. Anna Leigh Waters continues to dominate pickleball, inspiring many young athletes with her extraordinary talent. But what is Anna Leigh Waters' net worth?

Anna Leigh Waters after winning her 23rd triple crown title (L). The pickleball player poses for a portrait in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (R). Photo: Bruce Yeung, Al Bello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anna Leigh Waters’ breakthrough came in 2019 when she won her first professional title at the Florida Grand Slam. Her success soared as she won numerous tournaments, driven by her exceptional skills and dedication to the game. She currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Leigh Waters Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 2007 Age 17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Delray Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Stephen Waters Mother Leigh Waters Relationship status Single School Homeschooled Profession Professional pickleball player Net worth $1.4 million Instagram @a.l.waters_a1 Facebook

What is Anna Leigh Waters' net worth?

According to Daily Mail and The Pickleball Source, the American Pickleball player's alleged net worth is $1.4 million.

Anna Leigh Waters’ earnings are primarily attributed to prize money, sponsorship deals, and endorsements from major sports brands such as the U.S. paddle manufacturer Paddletek. Some other notable partnerships include Fila and Skechers.

How old is Anna Leigh Waters?

The professional pickleball player is 17 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 January 2007, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Does Anna Leigh Waters go to school?

Her training regimen is rigorous, and she balances her academic responsibilities with her athletic career. Waters' mother, Leigh, is her coach, manager, and doubles partner. Her grandmother homeschools her, and she plans to postpone college to pursue a career in professional pickleball.

She recently uploaded a photo on Instagram of her clutching a black graduation cap, with a caption announcing her recent high school graduation.

Anna Leigh Waters’ pickleball career

Top-5 facts about Anna Leigh Waters. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Anna Leigh's background is deeply rooted in sports. In 2017, her family moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to escape Hurricane Irma.

In a Simone Jardim Pickleball YouTube interview, Anna revealed that she and her mother began playing pickleball in Pennsylvania, and that is where her passion for the sport flourished.

When Hurricane Irma came through, like usually in hurricanes, there's nothing good comes a bit, but this one good thing that came out of it we evacuated Pennsylvania, and my grandfather and grandmother live up there. So we started playing pickleball…it was amazing. We had so much fun, and it was something to pastime we'd play morning, noon and night like every day for two weeks. Well, then when we came back, we found Delray Beach Pickleball Club, and then we just like played the whole time. Like, from then on we've been playing.

Does Anna Leigh Waters play tennis?

Anna Leigh Waters has a background in tennis. Before becoming a professional pickleball player, she played soccer and tennis.

In the aforementioned YouTube interview, she revealed that her tennis experience has significantly contributed to her skills and success in pickleball, as many techniques and strategies are similar to those for tennis.

They (tennis, soccer and pickleball) help each other. I think the footwork is a lot like in soccer… I think I've got it faster over the past couple of months and I thought that really helped me in pickleball.

Anna Leigh Waters’ achievements

Anna Leigh Waters has bagged many awards and nominations. Some of her notable achievements include:

36 singles titles, 31 women’s doubles titles, and 33 mixed doubles titles.

An impressive tally of 100 gold medals.

Waters has secured at least one gold medal in 41 of the 45 PPA Tour events she has competed in. Throughout her career, she averages 2.22 gold medals per event.

With 24 Triple Crowns, she has more than any other player in the sport.

In 2022, Waters was honoured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list as the youngest member of that year’s class. In 2023, she was featured on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, the youngest professional pickleball player in history at age 12 and the youngest tournament champion the same year.

Anna Leigh Waters on a pickleball court (L). The pickleball player holding a graduation cap during her high school graduation in 2024 (R). Photo: @a.l.waters_a1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Upon securing her 100th PPA Tour title, Anna Leigh Waters shared her elation over reaching such significant milestones.

I'm definitely thinking about this [record] right now. I'm just super happy. I've been watching the video board kind of just seeing some moments, you know, from my past titles, just my past tournaments, and it's all coming back to me, and I'm getting emotional. I'm just super happy that I could get my 100 title here in Cary, North Carolina. This is where I grew up. This is where it all started. All my family here, all my friends are here. So thank you all for the support.

What is Anna Leigh Waters’ height?

The pickleball player is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Anna Leigh Waters? She is a professional American pickleball player. What is Anna Leigh Waters’ age? She is 17 years old as of 2024. Does Anna Leigh Waters play tennis? Before becoming a professional pickleball player, she played tennis and football. What is Anna Leigh Waters’ net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1.4 million. Does Anna Leigh Waters go to school? In 2024, the pickleball player confirmed her high school graduation. What is Anna Leigh Waters’ height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Anna Leigh Waters’ net worth testifies to her hard work in the sports industry. Her victory at the is a testament to her skill and dedication, reflecting the support of her family and coaches, who have been instrumental in her journey.

