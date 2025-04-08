Telecommunication giant Globacom has implemented a new data pricing structure for its subscribers

The updated data plans, published on its website, show that some plans have increased, while others have been replaced

The NCC recently approved telecom tariff adjustments, and telecom operators have promised to invest in infrastructure

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Technology company, Globacom, has implemented a new data tarrif plan as approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The new pricing structure obtained from its website affected popular monthly and daily plans.

Glo releases new data plan for subscribers Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

In January, Legit.ng reported that the NCC approved a 50% tariff increase for telecoms operators in the country.

In a statement, a spokesman for the regulator Reuben Muoka, said the price adjustment is lower than the over 100% requested by some network operators.

Summary of Glo's new data plans

Daily plans: Most have been downgraded, especially N100 and N200 bundles.

Weekly plans: Old 1.8GB for N500 now replaced with 1.5GB for shorter duration. New higher-tier weekly plans introduced (up to N5,000).

Monthly plans: Across the board, data volumes have dropped by roughly 25–35% for the same price.

Mega plans: Some plans removed, most remaining have significantly reduced data for the same price.

NCC approves new data plans Photo credit: ncc

Source: Getty Images

Snapshot of Glo data plans

Daily plans change

Plan price Data Old Data new changes N50 50mb 45mb + 5mb= 50mb NO change N100 150MB (115mb+35mb) 100MB + mb = 105mb -45mb (-30%) N200 350MB (240mb+110mb) 210mb+25mb=235 mb -115mb (-32.8%)

Weekly data plans

Plan price Data Old Data new changes N500 1.8GB (800 MB+1 GB) for 14 days 1.5GB (500 MB+1 GB) for 7 days 0.3gb, shorter validity

Monthly data plans

Plan price data old data new changes N1,000 3.9gb 2.6gb (1.1gb+1.5gb) -1.3gb (-33%) N1,500 7.5gb 5GB (2gb+3gb) -2.5gb (-33%) N2,000 9.2gb 6.15gb (3.15gb +3gb) 3.05gb (-33%) N2,500 10.8gb 7.25gb (4.25gb+3gb) -3.55gb (-33%) N3,000 14gb 10gb (8gb+2gb) -4gb (-28.6%) N4,000 18gb 2.5gb (10.5gb+2gb) -5.5gb (-30.5%) N5,000 24gb 16gb (13.5gb+2.5gb) -8gb (-33%) N6,000 Not available before 20.5gb new plan N8,000 29.5gb 28gb -1.5gb (-5%) N10,000 50gb 38gb -12gb (-24%) N15,000 93gb 64gb 29GB (-31%) N20,000 138gb 107gb -31gb (-22.5%)

Full breakdown of Glo data plans and code to subscribe can be found here.

Glo 200% data bundle gift

Meanwhile, Glo has launched a new 200% data value back offer on every MiFi device bought at Gloworld outlets across Nigeria.

The company said in a press statement issued in Lagos that the 200 per cent data bonus would await new MiFi customers registering with new Glo SIMs.

The new MiFi devices are available at the rate of N14,999 at all Gloworld outlets, the company’s one-stop shop across the country, ThisDay reports.

MTN new data bundle

In a similar development, legit.ng reported that MTN has also made changes to its data plan. 1.8GB monthly plan for N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at N1,000.

Its 20GB plan has been adjusted to N7,500, up from N5,500, while the 15GB plan now costs N6,500, up from N4,500.

On average, the new call rates represent an N4.60 increase from the previous N11 per minute charge, marking a 42% adjustment in voice call tariffs.

Source: Legit.ng