Moisés Arias' relationships explored: Who is his wife or girlfriend?

Moisés Arias is an actor, photographer, and creative director from the United States. He is best known for his role as Rico in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. Moisés Arias' relationships have interested many of his fans for many reasons. So, is the actor married, dating, or single?

Moisés Arias debuted his acting career in 2006 when he played Juan Pablo in the comedy film Nacho Libre. He has appeared in over 40 movies and TV shows, including Ender's Game, The Kings of Summer, The Wall of Mexico, and Monos. Additionally, Moisés Arias' relationships have been public, leading to widespread speculation about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Moisés Garcia Arias Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Monica Father Cesar Arias Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Barbizon Modeling and Acting School in Atlanta, Georgia Profession Actor, photographer, creative director Net worth $600,000

Who is Moises Arias?

The American actor was born on 18 April 1994 in New York, New York, United States. He is an American national of Colombian roots. His parents are Monica and Cesar Arias. He grew up alongside his only brother, Mateo Arias.

He attended Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, California, and later attended Barbizon Modeling and Acting School in Tampa, Florida.

Moisés arias' relationships

Moisés Arias likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, he has been linked to two women in the past. Here is a look at his alleged relationships.

Willow Smith (2014)

Moisés Arias is alleged to have dated Willow Smith in 2014. Willow is an American singer and the daughter of American actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. She is known for hits like Whip My Hair, Wait a Minute! and Where Are You.

Rumours of the two dating started after a black-and-white photo of them looking cosy in bed surfaced online. Arias was 20 at the time, while Willow Smith was 13. The now-deleted photo caused a public uproar because it appeared overly mature for a young teen.

Moisés was Jaden Smith's best friend and had been friends with the family for a long time. Willow's mother, Jada, said the picture was taken out of context, and she didn't see anything wrong. She told TMZ photographers:

Here's the deal, there was nothing sexual about that picture or that situation. You guys are projecting your trash onto it, and you're acting like covert paedophiles. That's not cool.

Cassidy Sawchuk (2011)

Cassidy Sawchuk and Moises Arias in 2011. She is an Australian national born in Sydney, Australia. Details of their relationship are not public.

Who is Moisés Arias wife?

The American photographer is not married. He has not publicly declared any relationship and is seemingly single as of writing.

FAQs

Who is Moisés Arias? He is an American actor and photographer. What is Moisés Arias' age? As of 2024, he is 30 years old. He was born on 18 April 1994, and his zodiac sign is Aries. Does Moisés Arias have a medical condition? He has a condition known as Cystic fibrosis, according to his Instagram post. How old was Rico during Hannah Montana? The American celebrity was 12 years old when he played Rico in Hannah Montana. Are Moisés Arias and Isabella Rodriguez dating? According to her Instagram post, Isabella Rodriguez is dating Josh Cohen. Who is Moisés Arias' girlfriend? He has not publicly declared that he is seeing anyone at the moment. What is Moisés Arias' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is alleged to be worth $600k. His primary source of income is his acting photography career.

Moisés Arias's relationships have interested many because of his celebrity status. He allegedly dated Willow Smith in 2014 and Cassidy Sawchuk in 2011. He has, however, not publicly declared to be dating anyone and is seemingly single as of 2024.

