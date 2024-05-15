A young Nigerian man put smiles on the faces of his parents as he fulfilled their dream of owning a proper house

The man's parents had to stop their house half and started living in it to cut down on project expenses

Many people who the progress of the house he was building for his parents praised his lofty efforts

A young Nigerian man made his mother and father proud by completing the house they had built for years.

When he built their family house, they had to stop halfway and start living in it so they could stop paying rent.

The parents' half-house was partly covered with bags. Photo source: @alexinofundzs

Man tiled floor for new house

After the man became successful, he used the land beside the half-house and built a whole house.

The son showed when the house was talking to the roofing level and the skeletal work on the roof had been done. He showed the interior of the completed house.

Watch the video below:

