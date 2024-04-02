Massai Z. Dorsey's age, parents, net worth and latest updates

Massai Z. Dorsey is an American actor best recognised for his roles in Third Watch (1999) and The Single Moms Club (2014). He is also known as the ex-fiancé of Nia Long, his ex-partner is an American actress known for her roles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1991–1995), The Best Man (1999), and Momma's House (2000).

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, Kez Sunday Udoka, and Nia Long at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California (L). Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nia Long’s ex-partner, Massai Z. Dorsey, gained widespread recognition following his romantic relationship with the actress. Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey got engaged in 2000 and were going to wed in June 2001 but ended their relationship before getting married.

Profile summary

Full name Massai Zhivago Dorsey Gender Male Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Actor

Massai Z. Dorsey’s biography?

The actor was born and raised in the United States of America. He is an American national of African-American heritage. Details about Massai Z. Dorsey’s age, parents, and childhood background remain undisclosed as he has maintained a low profile.

What does Massai Dorsey do for a living?

Massai Z. Dorsey is an American actor best known for portraying Drew in Third Watch, an American crime-drama TV series created by John Wells and Edward Allen Bernero. The series aired on NBC from 23 September 1999 to 6 May 2005, with 132 episodes spanning six seasons. Massai was featured in two episodes of the series.

He also appeared as Rick in Single Moms Club, a 2014 American comedy-drama film produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. He was cast alongside numerous stars such as Nia Long, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Zulay Henao, Cocoa Brown, Amy Smart, Terry Crews, and Perry.

Top-5 facts about Massai Dorsey. Photo: @Massai Z. Dorsey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Massai Z. Dorsey’s wife?

Massai Z. Dorsey from Third Watch is not married at the moment. He is presumed single but was previously in a romantic relationship with Nia Long. The two first met on the set of NBC's Third Watch in 1999 and were engaged for 10 months before parting ways in 2001.

The former partners share a son named Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, born on 20 November 2000. He plays baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Long and Dorsey are still close and co-parent their 21-year-old son.

Massai Z. Dorsey's ex is an American actress best known for her work in Black cinema. Some of her notable movies and TV shows include Boyz n the Hood (1991), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1991–1995), The Best Man (1999), and Momma's House (2000).

Nia Talita Long was born on 30 October 1970 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She has starred in the Fox drama series Empire (2017) and the CBS action series NCIS: Los Angeles (2017-2018). She is a recipient of multiple accolades, such as two NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

FAQs

Who is Massai Z. Dorsey? He is an American actor best known as the ex-fiancé of Nia Long. Where is Massai Z. Dorsey from? He is from the United States of America. What is Massai Z. Dorsey’s ethnicity? He is of African-American heritage. What is Massai Z. Dorsey’s nationality? He is an American national. Who is Massai Z. Dorsey dating? He is currently presumed single. Who is the father of Nia Long's first son? Massai Z. Dorsey is the father of Nia Long’s first son.

Massai Z. Dorsey is a rising actor from the United States of America. He is famous for his roles in Third Watch (1999) and The Single Moms Club (2014). He is also known as the ex-fiancé of Nia Long, an American actress. Nia and Massai were engaged for 10 months before parting ways in 2001. Together, they co-parent their son Massai Z. Dorsey II.

