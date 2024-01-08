Global site navigation

Who is Mahiely Woodbine? Get to know Bokeem Woodbine's wife
by  Isaac Wangethi

Mahiely Woodbine is a celebrity wife from the United States. She is widely known as Bokeem Woodbine's wife. Her husband is an actor popularly known for his role as Mike Milligan in the television series Fargo, for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Mahiely Woodbine
Actor Bokeem Woodbine and his wife Mahiely arrive on the red carpet for the film "Devil" premiere at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on September 15, 2010. Photo: MARK RALSTON
Source: Getty Images

Mahiely Woodbine came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with Bokeem Woodbine. She and her husband have been married for over two decades. Little is known about Bokeem Woodbine's wife as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full nameMahiely Woodbine
GenderFemale
Date of birth9 April 1973
Age50 years old (as of January 2024)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthNew Hampshire, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds143
Weight in kilograms65
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandBokeem Woodbine
Children1
High SchoolNew Hampshire High School
UniversityHarvard University

Mahiely Woodbine's bio

The celebrity wife was born in New Hampshire, United States. What is Mahiely Woodbine's age? Bokeem's wife is 50 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 9 April 1973. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is an American national of mixed descent.

Mahiely Woodbine's parents' names remain a mystery. However, her father is known to have been a football coach. She attended New Hampshire High School. She later joined Harvard University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.

Mahiely Woodbine's bio
Bokeem Woodbine attends Vanity Fair and FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party in Century City, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Why is Mahiely Woodbine famous?

She is widely known because of her relationship with actor Bokeem Woodbine. What she does for a living remains a mystery as she tends to keep a low profile.

How did Mahiely and Bokeem meet?

The couple met at a party organised by mutual friends. They tied the knot in a private wedding in 1999. It was attended by Hollywood stars such as Will Smith, Robert Downey, and Chris Pratt.

On 15 September 2010, the couple was expecting a child when they made a red carpet appearance at London Hotels in West Hollywood. Bokeem's spouse was photographed with a baby bump. Mahiely Woodbine's child was born in 2011.

Mahiely Woodbine's wife
Mahiely Woodbine and Bokeem Woodbine attend "Across The Line: The Exodus Of Charlie Wright" - Los Angeles premiere at Laemmle Sunset 5 Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Brian To
Source: Getty Images

Her husband is a Hollywood actor and ventriloquist. He has been featured in films and television shows such as Jason's Lyric, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Chicago P.D, Fargo and The Inspection. He won a Black Reel award in 2016.

Fast facts about Mahiely Woodbine

  1. Who is Bokeem Woodbine married to? The American actor is married to Mahiely Woodbine.
  2. Who is Mahiely Woodbine? She is an American celebrity partner.
  3. When is Mahiely Woodbine's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 9 April.
  4. How old is Mahiely Woodbine? She is 50 years old as of January 2024.
  5. What is Mahiely Woodbine's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity.
  6. Where is Mahiely Woodbine from? Bokeem's partner was born in New Hampshire, United States.
  7. Where does Mahiely Woodbine live now? She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Mahiely Woodbine is an American celebrity wife. She has garnered fame because of her marriage to the Hollywood actor Bokeem Woodbine. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

