Meet Mike and Susan Rattler, Spencer Rattler's parents

American football is among the most competitive sports, and many big names have emerged over the years. Spencer Rattler is an American football player who made a name for himself in college football, having started his career at Oklahoma before he moved to South Carolina. Who are his parents, Mike and Susan Rattler?

American footballer Spencer with his mother (L) and father (R). Photo: @spencer_rattler on Instagram (modified by author)

Even though Spencer has been in the limelight, his parents are a force that has pushed him into stardom. Mike and Susan Rattler have supported their son’s career and are occasionally seen in attendance as he plays. They also have a daughter who is thriving in sports. Who are Spencer Rattler’s parents, and what are they up to?

Profile summary

Profile Spencer Rattler's dad Spencer Rattler's mom Full name Michael Rattler Susan Konkel Rattler Gender Male Female Date of birth N/A 8 March 1970 Age N/A 53 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign N/A Pisces Place of birth N/A Allen Park, Michigan, United States Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, USA Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Black Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Brown Relationship status Married Married Partner Susan Konkel Rattler Michael Rattler Children 2 2 Profession Regional sales representative Second-grade teacher

Who are Mike and Susan Rattler?

Susan Konkel Rattler and her husband Mike are known as the parents of American football quarterback Spencer Rattler. They piqued the interest of people when their son started thriving in the sport.

Susan Konkel Rattler

Spencer Rattler's mother was born on 8 March 1970 in Allen Park, Michigan, United States. She is 53 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Unfortunately, Susan's mother passed away, and she has not revealed details about her father. Does she have siblings? Susan Rattler’s sister is Kimberly Konkel Gollbach.

What is Susan Rattler's job? According to her , she describes herself as a second-grade teacher. She reportedly teaches at Paradise Valley Unified School District. She has been in the teaching profession for over three decades.

Susan is proud of his son’s achievements and supports his career as an American football player. She shares the athlete's pictures and game updates on her pages on Facebook and X.

Michael Rattler

Spencer Rattler’s father is a regional sales representative at Citizens Automobile & Recreation Finance. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity but has not disclosed details about his age and family background. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Arkansas in 1991.

He reportedly played American football and has worked as a coach for multiple teams. Mike has been instrumental in the development of his son as a sportsman. He encouraged Spencer to play different sports, and he played baseball and basketball and ultimately settled for football.

Mike and Susan Rattler’s children

The couple has two children, Spencer and Olivia Rattler. Their children are sports enthusiasts and are pursuing careers in different sports.

Spencer Rattler

He is the firstborn child of Mike and Susan Rattler, born on 28 September 2000. Spencer is 23 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Libra.

He completed his high school education at Pinnacle High School. He joined The University of Oklahoma and later transferred to the University of South Carolina for his undergraduate studies in communications and marketing.

He as a South Carolina Gamecocks football quarterback. He has accepted to play in the 2024 Senior Bowl and declared for the 2024 Draft.

Olivia Paige Rattler

Susan and Mike Rattler welcomed their second child, daughter Olivia Rattler, on 17 December 2002 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. Spencer Rattler’s sister is 21 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

She attended Pinnacle High School and later joined Missouri State University. Like his brother, she is into sports, playing volleyball. She plays for Division 1 beach volleyball at the university.

FAQs

Who are Spencer Rattler’s parents? The American football player was born to Mike and Susan Rattler. Does Susan Rattler have siblings? She has one sibling, sister Kimberly Konkel Gollbach. Where does Spencer Rattler’s family reside? The family lives in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. What is Susan Rattler’s job? She is a second-grade teacher at Paradise Valley Unified School District. How many kids do Mike and Susan Rattler have? The couple has two children, Spencer Michael and Olivia Paige. What does Spencer Michael Rattler do? He is in college and plays American football for South Carolina Gamecocks football. What does Susan Rattler’s daughter do? Olivia Paige is in college at Missouri State University and plays Division 1 beach volleyball.

Mike and Susan Rattler are parents of two children, Spencer and Olivia Rattler. Their kids are sports enthusiasts, and they have supported their sports careers. The couple resides in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

