Who is Karin Winslow? Get to know Lana Wachowski's wife

Karin Winslow is an actress from the United States. She is widely known for being Lana Wachowski's wife. Her partner Lana is an American film writer, director and producer known for her notable work in films such as The Matrix, Jupiter Ascending and Cloud Atlas. How did Karin Winslow meet, and what is her story?

US director Lana Wachowski (L) dances with her wife Karin Winslow on the Netflix TV sci-fi series "Sense8" set in the Montmartre area of Paris. Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Karin Winslow came into the limelight due to her marriage to Lana Wachowski. Karin and Lana have been married for over a decade. Their marriage has been in the spotlight since Lana came out. Karin's bio highlights some of the most exciting facts you didn't know about her.

Full name Karin Ingrid Winslow Nickname Lisa Strix Gender Female Date of birth 15 December 1967 Age 56 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Connecticut, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Lana Wachowski Profession Actress

Karin Winslow's biography

The celebrity wife was born in Connecticut, United States. She is 56 years old as of January 2024. Karin was born on 15 December 1967. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She is an American citizen of white descent.

Career

Guest Marc Jacobs, Lana Wachowski and Karin Winslow (L-R) arrive for The Center Dinner 2017 to honour Hillary Rodham Clinton and Marc Jacobs at Cipriani Wall Street. Photo: Donna Ward

Source: Getty Images

Lana Wachowski's spouse is an actress, although not prominent. In 2015, she was featured in the TV show Sense8. In the series, actress Karin starred alongside famous actors like Brian J. Smith, Doona Bae, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Ami Ameen.

Below is a list of Karin Winslow's movies, according to IMDb.

Year Movies 2006 Demon Familiars 2000 Goosed Again 1999 Goosed! 1999 Animus 1995 She Made Adventure 3

Apart from acting, she is a social service worker. She is a member of the Chicago House and Social Service Agency.

How did Lana Wachowski and Karin Winslow meet?

The two met in a club, The Dungeon, in Los Angeles, United States, where Karin worked under the name IIsa Strix. They made their first appearance in 2003 during the premiere of The Matrix Reloaded. The couple exchanged their vows in 2009.

Karin Wachowski was previously married to Buck Angel, also known as Jake Miller. They tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2001. Lana was also formerly married to her college sweetheart, Thea Bloom. They married in 1993 but parted ways in 2002.

Director, Producer and Writer Lana Wachowski attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Lana and her sister Lilly are well-known film directors, writers and producers. They are called the Wachowskis. Some of the movies and TV shows they have worked on include The Matrix, V for Vendetta and Speed Racer.

Fast facts about Karin Winslow

Who is Karin Winslow? She is an actress and celebrity partner. How old is Karin Winslow? She is 56 years old as of January 2024. When is Karin Winslow's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 December. What is Karin Winslow's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Where is Karin Winslow Wachowski from? She hails from Connecticut, United States. When did Lana Wachowski and Karin Winslow get married? They tied the knot in 2009. What is Karin Winslow's height? She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Karin Winslow is an American actress known for her appearance in the TV series Sense8. She is famous because of her marriage to Lana Wachowski, a renowned film director, writer and producer. The couple married in 2009.

