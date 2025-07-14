President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s daughter Oyinda made headlines on blogs after she was seen on the streets of New York

The young model was captured in an eccentric fashion ensemble as she strutted the busy streets of New York

Oyinda went on to reveal her style inspiration, favourite food and best music at the moment, triggering reactions online

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s daughter Oyinda made waves online after she was captured on the streets of New York.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on social media, the young model was accosted by an interviewer who asked her questions about her style and personality.

Donning an all-back eccentric outfit, Oyinda gave details of designers she had put together for her look.

She mentioned that she grew up in London. The president’s daughter revealed that her style was cosy because she gets overwhelmed in a room packed with people, so she prefers to wear something she is comfortable in.

Regarding her current favourite song, Oyinda disclosed that she was enjoying the Bambi album by Infinity Club II.

Watch her speak below:

Tinubu’s daughter Oyinda's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

glory_uka said:

"Do you baby girl. We enjoying down here with your dad leading us astray."

justplayloud said:

"Your dad is really taking care of us… greet mommy for us o."

stylebysmokie_ said:

"I’m envious of people that have found their style. She looks Iconic😍."

eummaxx said:

"See food weh Tinubu daughter deh mention, the papa tell us say na agbado and ewa we go chop, Kai 😂😂😂😂😂."

onyiiobiora said:

"She is so tall and beautiful."

sucktheduckb said:

"Wor Wor like e papa."

drvivianpollardokiche said:

"Why isn’t she in the farm doing agriculture?."

tinacharlez said:

"If she knock person with those rings eh 😂."

coalcitygist wrote:

"Na our president daughter be this Oo, we no have any other, Na our president daughter be this ooo😂."

philipmentary said:

"While chasing all the wealth you can acquire legally and illegally, please make out time for your children and play a vital role in raising them. 🙏."

pink__berries said:

"I’m a girls girl so Abeg she’s fine fine ❤️ The drip is lit too 🙌."

faadobovan said:

"What a reminder of how violently unfair the world is. The Nigerian president’s daughter gets to strut about in expensive clothing while hundreds of millions continue to suffer under her father’s administration. Not necessarily her fault, I guess, but what a reminder…"

heddacanty said:

"Love the hair / head gear!❤️.. like a fashionable do rag type of scarf. Love it."

sisi_wonu said:

"True true. Tinubu get biological pikin? SEYI and Shade heard they are adopted. Which one Remi born for baba sef? Who be this one mama?

Tinubu’s daughter Oyinda shares her favourite, food, music during a street interview in New York. Credit: @oyinda

Source: Instagram

