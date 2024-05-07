An aide to President Tinubu has criticised Peter Obi for condemning the alleged deportation of Osun indigenes by the Lagos government

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to the president, recalled that Obi took the same measures while he was in office as Anambra governor

Sanwo-Olu had denied that the reported deportation was sanctioned by the government, vowing to investigate the incident

A member of President Bola Tinubu's camp, Bayo Onanuga, who is the president's special adviser on information and strategy, has criticised the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, for calling out the Lagos state government over an alleged deportation of some Osun indigenes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has denied that the government was behind the incident and pledged to investigate and share findings with the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Obi described the alleged deportation of indigenes of Osun state from Lagos as concerning Image: X/PeterObi

Onanuga jogged Obi's memory by reminding him that he also made some deportations while he was governor of Anambra state in 2011.

He made the rebuttal in a post titled 'Peter Obi started 'deporting' Nigerians in 2011' on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, May 7.

Obi repatriated many beggars from the streets of Awka to their home states in Ebonyi and Akwa-Ibom states during the first months of his second tenure.

Obi was particularly enraged when a six-year-old was hit in the jaw by a fast-moving Okada while trying to beg for alms, which made the government issue a 72-hour ultimatum for all beggars to vacate the street of the capital city.

Onanuga wrote on his X account:

"Peter Obi has displayed his incurable hypocrisy again over the decision of Lagos State to send some Osun citizens back home. Obi actually began 'deportation' of citizens in 2011, which Governor Fashola copied in August 2013 by deporting some destitute from Anambra back home. Obi not only criticised Fashola, he doubled down by writing a protest letter to then President Goodluck Jonathan. Some 11 years after, the deporter -in-chief is playing hypocrite again."

Adeleke and Sanwo-Olu working together

Osun State Governor Adeleke asked his counterpart in Lagos whether the government was behind the reported repatriation of Osun indigenes from the state. But Sanwo-Olu denied knowing about such a thing.

The Lagos governor then pledged to investigate the matter and share the findings with the public.

