Alex Eubank’s age, height, weight, real name, girlfriend

Alex Eubank is a fitness enthusiast, YouTuber, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He is famous for his well-chiselled body and workout routines. Eubank has garnered a significant following on Instagram and other social media pages. What is Alex Eubank's age, and how well do you know him?

Alex is in a grey T-shirt, black pants (L), a white vest, and light grey pants holding a dog (R). Photo: @alex_eubank15 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alex Eubank, also known as The Greek God, is one of America's most famous fitness influencers. He started going to the gym at a young age and has been working out for seven years. The social media influencer promotes several brands, including CELSIUS Energy, Fusion Nutra, and ALPHA LION.

Profile summary

Full name Timothy Alexander Eubank Gender Male Date of birth 23 May 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence Ellicott City, MD, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Body measurements in inches 44-30-38 Body measurements in centimetres 112-76-97 Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Blond Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Profession Fitness enthusiast, YouTuber, social media star, entrepreneur

What is Alex Eubank's age?

The American YouTuber is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 23 May 2000. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Alex Eubank from?

The social media star was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. His ethnicity is white, and he is a devoted Christian.

What is Alex Eubank's real name? His real name is Timothy Alexander Eubank, and he is the son of parents Patti and Bob Eubank. His parents divorced when he was young, and he grew up as an only child.

What does Alex Eubank do for a living?

Alex is a fitness enthusiast, YouTuber, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He started working out at 16, building a thriving online career. Besides sharing his fitness journey online, he educates his followers about health and fitness.

Fans can find his workout and lifestyle videos on his YouTube channel. He has over 1.22 million subscribers and over 900 videos. He also has a podcast, The Lions Den.

The social media influencer has 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Alex was accused of photoshopping his pictures. He admitted his photos were modified, but that did not change how his body looked.

The Greek God is a brand influencer who has worked with brands like YoungLA clothing and Elucidblends. His TikTok account has over 2.7 million followers and 100 million likes.

As an entrepreneur, Alex has a website where he workout programmes. He also owns Elysium Athletic, a clothing brand.

Who is Alex Eubank's girlfriend?

The content creator is seemingly single at the moment. He was in a relationship with Abigail White, dating from 2022 to mid-2023. The reason for their split was not disclosed, leaving fans speculating about what had happened. Before Abigail, he dated Hailey Bakos before the two broke up.

What is Alex Eubank's height and weight?

The social media personality is 5 feet 9 inches (179 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 174 pounds (79 kilograms).

Why was Alex Eubank hospitalised?

The fitness sensation tried fasting for 48 hours to detoxify his body. However, he experienced a panic attack and was rushed to the hospital.

FAQs

Who is Alex Eubank? He is an American fitness enthusiast, social media star, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. What is Alex Eubank's real name? His real name is Timothy Alexander Eubank. How old is Alex Eubank? He is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 23 May 2000. How tall is Alex Eubank? He is 5 feet 9 inches (179 centimetres) tall. Where does Alex Eubank live? He lives in Ellicott City, Maryland, United States. Who is Alex Eubank dating? He is seemingly single as of 2023. What happened to Alex Eubank? He was hospitalised after fasting for 48 hours.

Alex Eubank's age is 23 years as of 2023. He is an American fitness sensation, YouTuber, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He has a substantial following on social media and owns a clothing brand.

Source: Legit.ng