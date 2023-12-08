Griffin Santopietro’s age, height, movies and TV shows
Griffin Santopietro is a young actor from the United States. He is best known for portraying Anthony LaRusso in the Netflix action series Cobra Kai. What is Griffin Santopietro's age? Explore the life of the young actor to get to know him better.
Griffin Santopietro was interested in acting from a young age. He began his acting in theatres before getting on the big screen. In 2018, he was cast as Jeddy in The Week Of. As of writing, he boasts 13 acting credits.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Griffin Santopietro
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|5 January 2005
|Age
|18 years as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Portland, Maine, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5'4"
|Height in centimetres
|162
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Shoe size
|6.5 (US)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kathy Santopietro
|Father
|John Santopietro
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Stella Alder Studio
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@griffin_santopietro
What is Griffin Santopietro's age?
The actor is 18 years old as of 2023. When is Griffin Santopietro's birthday? He was born on 5 January 2005. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. The actor is an American national of white ethnicity.
The rising star was born to John and Kathy Santopietro in Portland, Maine, United States. He grew up in Connecticut, United States, alongside his two brothers. Griffin Santopietro's brother, Max, is a talented singer and songwriter.
Career
The young star's passion for acting began in childhood. He enrolled himself at Stella Alder Studio to pursue acting. Hudson made his first on-screen appearance in 2016 in the TV series Homicide Hunter as Scott Brantner. However, his rise to stardom started in 2018 when he appeared in the movie The Week Of as Jeddy.
Griffin Santopietro's movies and TV shows
According to his IMDb profile, the young actor boasts 13 acting credits, with one being an upcoming project. Below is a list of movies and TV series he has appeared in.
|Movies/TV shows
|Roles
|Year
|Turning
|Tom
|Post-production
|I'm Not Gay: Musical
|Carey
|2023
|Cobra Kai
|Anthony LaRusso
|2018-2022
|Terrifier 2
|Erick
|2022
|I'm Not Gay
|Carey
|2022
|New Amsterdam
|Linus Wilding
|2021
|The Badass Babes of Entertainment
|Self
|2021
|Soft
|Maz
|2020
|Bull
|James Donovon
|2019
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
|Young Fran
|2019
|The Rack Pack
|Tommy
|2018
|The Week Of
|Jeddy
|2018
|Homicide Hunter
|Scott Brantner
|2016
What is Griffin Santopietro's height?
The Kai actor is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).
Who is Griffin Santopietro's girlfriend?
The Hollywood celebrity is seemingly single as of 2023. Furthermore, he has not publicly spoken about his current relationship status and is focusing on his acting career.
What is Griffin Santopietro's net worth?
According to News Unzip and Investor Times, the up-and-coming actor's net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million as of 2023. He primarily makes money from his acting career.
FAQs
- Who is Griffin Santopietro? He is a young American actor best known for his role as Anthony LaRusso in the TV series Cobra Kai.
- What is Griffin Santopietro's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity.
- Where is Griffin Santopietro from? He was born in Portland, Maine, United States.
- How old is Griffin Santopietro? He is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 January 2005.
- Who are Griffin Santopietro's parents? His parents are John and Kathy.
- How tall is Griffin Santopietro? He is 5 feet 4 inches(162 centimetres) tall.
- Who is Griffin Santopietro dating? The actor is seemingly single as of 2023.
