Griffin Santopietro’s age, height, movies and TV shows

Griffin Santopietro is a young actor from the United States. He is best known for portraying Anthony LaRusso in the Netflix action series Cobra Kai. What is Griffin Santopietro's age? Explore the life of the young actor to get to know him better.

Griffin Santopietro at the season 5 premiere of "Cobra Kai" held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Griffin Santopietro was interested in acting from a young age. He began his acting in theatres before getting on the big screen. In 2018, he was cast as Jeddy in The Week Of. As of writing, he boasts 13 acting credits.

Full name Griffin Santopietro Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 2005 Age 18 years as of 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Portland, Maine, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Shoe size 6.5 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kathy Santopietro Father John Santopietro Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Stella Alder Studio Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @griffin_santopietro

What is Griffin Santopietro's age?

The actor is 18 years old as of 2023. When is Griffin Santopietro's birthday? He was born on 5 January 2005. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. The actor is an American national of white ethnicity.

The rising star was born to John and Kathy Santopietro in Portland, Maine, United States. He grew up in Connecticut, United States, alongside his two brothers. Griffin Santopietro's brother, Max, is a talented singer and songwriter.

Career

The young star's passion for acting began in childhood. He enrolled himself at Stella Alder Studio to pursue acting. Hudson made his first on-screen appearance in 2016 in the TV series Homicide Hunter as Scott Brantner. However, his rise to stardom started in 2018 when he appeared in the movie The Week Of as Jeddy.

Griffin Santopietro's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the young actor boasts 13 acting credits, with one being an upcoming project. Below is a list of movies and TV series he has appeared in.

Movies/TV shows Roles Year Turning Tom Post-production I'm Not Gay: Musical Carey 2023 Cobra Kai Anthony LaRusso 2018-2022 Terrifier 2 Erick 2022 I'm Not Gay Carey 2022 New Amsterdam Linus Wilding 2021 The Badass Babes of Entertainment Self 2021 Soft Maz 2020 Bull James Donovon 2019 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Young Fran 2019 The Rack Pack Tommy 2018 The Week Of Jeddy 2018 Homicide Hunter Scott Brantner 2016

What is Griffin Santopietro's height?

The Kai actor is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Who is Griffin Santopietro's girlfriend?

US actor Griffin Santopietro attends the "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

The Hollywood celebrity is seemingly single as of 2023. Furthermore, he has not publicly spoken about his current relationship status and is focusing on his acting career.

What is Griffin Santopietro's net worth?

According to News Unzip and Investor Times, the up-and-coming actor's net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million as of 2023. He primarily makes money from his acting career.

FAQs

Who is Griffin Santopietro? He is a young American actor best known for his role as Anthony LaRusso in the TV series Cobra Kai. What is Griffin Santopietro's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. Where is Griffin Santopietro from? He was born in Portland, Maine, United States. How old is Griffin Santopietro? He is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 January 2005. Who are Griffin Santopietro's parents? His parents are John and Kathy. How tall is Griffin Santopietro? He is 5 feet 4 inches(162 centimetres) tall. Who is Griffin Santopietro dating? The actor is seemingly single as of 2023.

Griffin Santopietro’s age? He is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 January 2005. The young American actor came into the limelight for his portrayal of Anthony LaRusso in Cobra Kai.

