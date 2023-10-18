Ryan Kaji’s age, parents, ethnicity, net worth, Ryan’s World

Ryan Kaji is a YouTuber, content creator and TV personality from the United States. He is widely recognised for his Ryan’s World YouTube channel. The young internet sensation makes toy review videos on various toys. Ryan Kaji’s age has not hindered his extraordinary success in the entertainment industry. Get to learn more about him and the secrets behind his early success.

Ryan Kaji began his YouTube career when he was only four years old. The internet personality enjoys swimming and practising gymnastics during his free time. He is homeschooled as he is a full-time YouTuber. What is Ryan's World’s age, and why is he so famous?

Full name Ryan Kaji Popular as Ryan’s World, Ryan ToysReview Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 2011 Age 12 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’2’’ Height in centimetres 128 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Shion Kaji Mother Loann Kaji Siblings 2 Profession YouTuber, content creator, TV personality Net worth $100 million YouTube Ryan's World Instagram @ryantoysreview

What is Ryan Kaji’s age?

How old is Ryan from Ryan’s World? He is 12 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 October 2011. His zodiac sign is Libra. The American YouTuber was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States.

Who are Ryan’s world’s parents?

His father is Shion, while his mother is Loann Kaji. Ryan Kaji’s mom and her family fled from Vietnam as refugees and relocated to Houston, Texas, United States. His father also moved to the United States from Japan while he was in high school.

Shion and Loann share twin daughters. Their names are Emma and Kate Kaji. Ryan Kaji now lives in Houston, Texas, United States, with his family.

What do Ryan's Toy Review's parents do?

His father is a structural engineer, while his mom, Loann Kaji, is a YouTuber and social media star. The YouTuber's mother came into the limelight after appearing on his son's YouTube channel. In 2012, Loann was a chemistry high school teacher and certified English teacher.

Are Ryan’s World's parents divorced?

In 2023, the YouTube star’s parents were rumoured to have divorced. Some alleged that his dad moved out of their home, leaving his mother to care for him and his siblings. However, none of them has addressed the rumours.

Why is Ryan Kaji famous?

Kaji garnered popularity after launching the Ryan’s World YouTube channel in 2015. His channel was then called Ryan ToysReview. The channel has grown from toy reviews to more diversified content. He now shares a mix of fun and educational videos like DIY science experiments and challenge videos.

In 2017, his parents signed a contract with the Los Angeles-based startup children's media company, PocketWatch. The company markets Kaji's YouTube channels. A year later, he collaborated with PocketWatch and WildWorks to create the Tag with Ryan app.

His work is widely among kids worldwide. In 2022, the YouTuber was nominated as the Favourite Male Creator at the Kid's Choice Awards.

Ryan Kaji’s movies and TV shows

The YouTuber's prominence in the entertainment industry has also enabled him to be featured in several movies and TV series. According to IMDb, below are the movies and TV series he has appeared in.

Movie/TV series Year Pocket.watch Challenge Squad 2018 Pocket.watch Ryan Toys Review Ultimate mishmash 2018 Camp Halohead 2019 Super Spy Ryan 2020 Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch 2019–2021 Galaxy Explorers: A Ryan's World Space Spectacular 2021 Ryan's World 2022 Ryan's World Island Adventures 2023

Additionally, the internet sensation partnered with PocketWatch and Bonkers Toys to release Ryan's World Toys on 6 August 2018. He also partnered with Colgate in July 2019 to launch Ryan’s World mouthcare product. Currently, he boasts over 35 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He is active on Instagram, with nearly 57 thousand followers as of writing. There, he frequently shares photos with his family and his daily routines. The internet sensation is also on Facebook, with over 24 thousand followers.

What is Ryan Kaji's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $100 million. He is one of the highest-paid YouTube personalities in the world. In 2018, Forbes ranked him as the highest-paid YouTuber with a salary of $22 million.

Ryan Kaji's height and weight

The American YouTuber is 4 feet 2 inches (128 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 77 pounds (35 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Ryan Kaji? The American YouTuber is 12 years old as of 2023. When was Ryan born? He was born on 6 October 2011. What is Ryan’s World’s ethnicity? He is of Asian ethnicity. What do Ryan's Toy Review's parents do? His father is a structural engineer, while his mother is a YouTuber and social media star. What is Ryan Kaji's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $100 million. Where does Ryan Kaji live? The TV personality resides in Houston, Texas, United States. What is Ryan Kaji's height? He is 4 feet 2 inches (128 centimetres) tall.

Ryan Kaji is a YouTuber, content creator, and TV personality from the United States. Despite Ryan Kaji’s age, he has had tremendous success in the entertainment world. He is among the highest-paid YouTube personalities in the world.

