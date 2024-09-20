A Nigerian lady has shared a video narrating her and her husband's journey to building their first mansion

In the inspiring video, she recounted how they started little by little until they finally completed the house

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate the family

A heartwarming video shared online by a Nigerian lady has captured the hearts of social media users, showcasing her family's achievement.

The proud lady took to TikTok to share how her family's dream of owning their own house came to pass.

Nigerian couple shows off mansion Photo credit: @roseybaby3/TikTok.

Lady shows off husband's mansion

Posted by @roseybaby3 on TikTok, the clip chronicled the couple's perseverance, from acquiring land to completing their dream home.

The lady's voiceover narrated their humble beginnings, emphasising their gradual progress and eventual success.

In her words:

"Congratulations to my hubby and I. God did. So proud of my hubby. Small small na so we take start. We first buy land, buy sand, come begin buy block. We had dreams that a lot of people could not see. This was the process. No rush. Result go show very soon. Dreams do come true. I can't wait for the house opening. I will dance, pray, sing and shout."

Reactions as woman shows off family's mansion

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising their determination and hardwork.

@A said:

"You fit dey proud for hubby make hubby marry mummy as in he fit no marry you."

@Dobis Oh_yinye stated:

"Congratulations Asa. I wish this for myself, all my siblings and my man."

@His wife said:

"Let me save this sound for my brothers. Congratulations."

@Oyindamolami said:

"God please don’t leave my husband behind. Our congratulations must hold. Congratulations."

@maduabuchinelson said:

"My own go soon set. cost of glass don mess me up. Abeg planks remain? I don't mind."

@Overcomer Pokubo said:

"Congratulations dear, God bless my man with financial breakthrough ijn Amen. I tap from your blessings."

@Amaka said:

"This one am seeing everyone building house in my d.m I receive it by faith it will be my turn Amen."

@Adewale added:

"Alhamdulillah from everything congratulations from you brother amen lord."

Couple builds house in 7 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple stirred massive reactions after showing the mansion they started and completed within a year.

The house had giant pillars in its front, which added to the intimidating elegance of the white structure.

