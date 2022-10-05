Fascinating Taurus facts that you probably have never heard of

Astrology is an interesting topic. Understanding the different signs will help you know why certain people behave the way they do. Chances are you've been asked about your zodiac sign at some point. You might be a Taurus, but there are many fascinating Taurus facts you've probably never heard of.

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac of western astrology. Photo: Fototeca Gilardi

Taurus people are born between 20 April and 20 May. The Earth sign is represented by a bull. People under the Taurus sign are distinctive because of their grace, trustworthiness, and passion. The sign is ruled by the planet Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure.

General Taurus facts and characteristics

People born under this sign exhibit various traits different from other zodiac signs. Here is a list of facts about the Taurus sign.

These individuals love pleasure, see it as their everyday necessity, and love to be pampered.

They value security and stability in life above everything else.

They are attracted to beauty and pleasure and like to invest themselves entirely in what they believe in.

They are not spendthrifts when it comes to finances because they value money. They are big on savings since they value financial stability and security.

Taureans are hard-working and are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get to work to succeed.

They are excellent with money and attract it to them like a magnet.

They are very talented and creative; once they focus on their skills and talents, they make a lot of money.

They are persistent and very argumentative.

They are romantics who seek long-term love and committed relationships.

Tauruses are resistant to change, which can make them very stubborn to alter their points of view. They are warm and gentle and extremely dependable people.

They are perceived as lazy since they spend most of their time pampering themselves.

Taurus fun facts

A lady enjoying her food. Photo: pexels.com, @jacksparrow

It is among the 12 zodiac signs, and personalities under this sign have interesting characteristics. Personalities around this sign are fun in many aspects. Below are some fun facts about this bull sign you should know about.

They love food and never stop eating, no matter where they are. They always carry something to eat at work or just out having fun.

They like nature. They enjoy being outside and take pleasure in feeling the grass and air under their bare feet as they stroll through the plants.

They value honesty, have extremely strong work ethics, and are very straightforward.

This sign is endowed with virtues like charm and diplomacy by Venus, the planet that rules it.

They have a great sense of humour and an innate ability to read people's genuine motives and thoughts.

The bull is the astrological symbol for the Taurus sign.

Taurus also tends to think deeply about their loved ones, but they don't call or text them. They assume that the other person would call or text.

They are irritated by repetition. If the other person cannot understand what they say, they assume they are being stupid.

These people rely more on their feelings than logic.

They are straightforward: "Don't talk, act." Don't just speak it; demonstrate it. Don't make promises; back them up with evidence.

They won't waste time if they are uncertain about something.

This is the most stubborn of the Zodiac signs.

Taurus is the second astrological sign in the modern zodiac.

It is one of the most grounded of the Zodiac signs.

People under this sign have a very sharp memory.

They keep things to themselves unless they are comfortable with you.

They are very patient but can be explosive once it runs out.

They are very protective of their loved ones and make sacrifices for them.

They are ambitious and strive to achieve their goals.

They are honest, and they speak their mind.

They are artistic and talented

These people find comfort in calm, relaxed settings and pleasant fragrances.

Interesting facts about a Taurus woman

It is important to understand women, as relating to them can sometimes be complicated. If you are interested in a Taurus woman, here are the facts you should know about them.

Women under this sign are ambitious. They stick to their resolutions once they've made them and won't give up on their aspirations.

Women under this sign are temperamental. They become moody when they get overwhelmed with stress or anger. You want to stay away from this woman when angry because she can snap easily.

They are loyal and reliable to the people they love. The bull zodiac sign respects commitment to any romantic or professional relationship. Once they choose you for a relationship or friendship, they'll choose you for life.

A woman under this sign is one of your best lovers. She is very sensual and romantic and enjoys loving and being loved. Taurus women are sensual and passionate in relationships.

These ladies are incredibly confident but not arrogant or condescending to other people. They understand that success requires patience and perseverance.

These women are trustworthy and honest. They equally demand the same from their partners and the people around them. If you lose their trust, the relationship won't survive.

Women under this sign have thick skin, so insults don't bother her.

This woman does not pick up hints. If you want something from her, tell her directly. She will also be straightforward with you

They are quite emotional and sensitive. They don't like being criticized harshly.

These women are stubborn. If you want to lose, argue with this woman. They also like to keep things to themselves.

They often display patience for long-term objectives. This is why many of these women succeed as business owners.

Taurus famous women

The popular women under this category are as follows below:

Audrey Hepburn : Birthday, 4 May

: Birthday, 4 May Charlotte Bronte : Birthday, 21 April

: Birthday, 21 April Megan Fox : Birthday, 16 May

: Birthday, 16 May Tina Fey: Birhday, May 18

Birhday, May 18 Gal Gadot: Birthday, April 30

Birthday, April 30 Adele: Birthday, May 5

Others include Uma Thurman, Cher, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Barbra Streisand, Kirsten Dunst etc.

A happy man with his family taking a selfie. Photo: pexels.com, @vanessaloring (modified by author)

Knowing a man's personality traits is important when dealing with one. This will make your interaction easier, whether personal or professional. Here are some interesting facts about Taurus man should know.

These men value stability more than anything. The sense of stability interests them in their relationships with one another.

They understand how people function, making them excellent negotiators and problem solvers.

A Taurus guy often has a strong physical presence and can be quite stubborn sometimes. When it comes to their way of life and habits, they are adamantly opposed to changing it.

These men tend to lead rather steady lives. They rarely lose their cool. They also like to take life rather slowly and do not like being rushed.

These men frequently uphold the traditions and ideals of their families. They take pride in their customs and values.

A Taurus man is very loyal. Infact they are some of the most loyal partners in the zodiac. They value commitment and can be relied upon in relationships.

The man is known for being dependable, honest, and a fantastic friend and companion.

These men value their comfort and security. They love themselves and enjoy good things such as good food, wine, and comfortable home life.

Famous Taurus men

The list is endless, but these are among the popular ones.

George Clooney : Birthday 6 May

: Birthday 6 May Leonardo da Vinci : Birthday 15 April

: Birthday 15 April Rabindranath Tagore : Birthday 7 May

: Birthday 7 May William Shakespeare: Birthday 23 April

What is Taurus known for?

These personalities are intelligent, dependable, hard-working, and stubborn. They prefer to unwind peacefully in settings filled with calming noises and exquisite fragrances.

What powers does Taurus have?

The ability to endure torturous conditions and survive life-threatening situations. They achieve great things because they can outlast any opponent.

What is Taurus best at?

The nature of these people is steadiness and loyalty. They place a high value on reliability and consistency in their lives.

Who is a Taurus soulmate?

Scorpio is the best soulmate for Taurus. Although they have different traits, they share a very powerful and passionate relationship.

What is the unique thing about a Taurus?

Being an earth sign, it is one of the most grounded signs of the zodiac. They have a powerful memory and a ton of patience.

Can you tell a Taurus a secret?

You can trust a Taurus with a secrete as they don’t confide easily in people unless they trust you. If you tell them to keep a secret, they keep a secret.

What talents does Taurus have?

Individuals under this sign are good at making money and keeping it. They are also very good at mathematics, making them good at finance.

Taurus is an earth sign whose symbol is a bull. Just like their celestial spirit animal, they enjoy good things in life. Knowing how they behave will make your interaction more interesting and easier. The above are some interesting facts you should know about this earth sign.

