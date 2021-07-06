The popular YouTube star and Twitch streamer SuperMechaFrieza is constantly gaining new fans. This celebrity's biography is quite fascinating, as she has had a long journey to success. What is there to know about her?

SuperMechaFrieza's videos are watched by plenty of people, making her one of the most prominent content creators on YouTube and Twitch. Check out some more facts about her that are worth learning.

SuperMechaFrieza's biography

This creator's career skyrocketed when she started posting her content on YouTube and Twitch. Her videos are mostly centred around gaming.

SuperMechaFrieza's real name

Even though many fans know her by her internet username, not everyone is aware of what she goes by in real life. SuperMechaFrieza's name is Jamie.

SuperMechaFrieza's age

The Twitch streamer was born on January 14, 1995. Therefore, as of 2021, she is 26 years old.

She was born in Jackson, Michigan, United States, where she grew and spent her teenage years. She is of American nationality.

Career

This YouTube celebrity has based her career on video games. She frequently posts her gaming videos and reactions online.

She created her YouTube channel on March 25, 2011. She also has a second channel called Jami-Chan, where she posts vlogs, gaming videos and anime-related content.

SuperMechaFrieza is a huge anime fan, and this is why many of her videos are reviews of the series she has watched, as well as recommendations for her fans. Some of her favourite Japanese animated shows are One Piece and Dragon Ball Z.

Cosplay is one of her hobbies, and quite often, she tends to post her anime cosplay pictures on social media.

In her free time, she enjoys dancing and going to bars, where she spends time with her close friends.

SuperMechaFrieza's height

She is a woman of average height, as she stands at 5 feet 5 inches.

Additionally, she is estimated to weigh around 52 kg, and her body measurements are approximately 36-28-42 inches. This streamer loves working out.

SuperMechaFrieza's boyfriend: does he exist?

Is SuperMechaFrieza single? There is no doubt that the streamer has won the hearts of many fans; however, she also likes maintaining her privacy and does not share too much about her personal life.

So far, Jamie has not disclosed any information about her partner. She seems to be enjoying her single life and focusing on creating content.

SuperMechaFrieza's charisma and talent for creating appealing videos are the key elements to her success. She knows how to keep her audience on its toes.

