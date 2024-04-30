Nigerian ladies who recently achieved the status of registered nurses and registered midwives shared their emotions surrounding this remarkable accomplishment

One lady said her confidence had improved, and now believe she could achieve even greater heights

Laughter and joyful dancing were among the expressions of their elation as they wore their signature uniform

Nigerian ladies, who had become registered nurses and registered midwives, shared their feelings about this significant achievement.

In a video, these ladies discussed how the accomplishment boosted their confidence, instilling a belief that they could accomplish even more.

The Nigerian ladies show excitement as they become registered nurse. Photo credit: @ruthieofthemosthigh

Ladies become registered nurses

Some expressed their joy by laughing heartily, while others danced with excitement.

As of publishing the report, the video is gathering momentum with over a thousand likes, @ruthieofthemosthigh_.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yourfavoriteebonyinurse said:

“Mine will happen come May 2024.”

Timbrel wrote:

“They all look sleep deprived..Congratulations senior colleagues.”

Agbeke commented:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Nurse Victoria:

“Congratulations.”

Neche Divine:

”Congratulations y'all. This will be me by next year . From my mouth to God's ears.”

Choice:

“Please help me with I want to go to nursing school help me how will l entire nursing school.”

Suprisealhaja:

“Congratulations to you all.”

Ajoke:

“Congratulations to you all.”

Damilolaesther117:

“Congratulations to U guys i pray my too ill come will.”

Ola Elizabeth:

“Is there age barrier in uniosun.”

Simi's:

“Congratulations itap from this blessing.”

Yañk££S:

“Congratulations.”

Olaloye Abiodun:

“Il'm also uniosun student and I want to ask some questions from you pls.”

Source: Legit.ng