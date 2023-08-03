Who is Louis Partridge’s girlfriend? The actor’s relationships

Louis Partridge is a British actor, social media influencer, and model. He is famous for his role as Tewkesbury in Netflix's Enola Holmes. He has secured a series of high-profile projects worth coveting. Apart from his career life, fans have been curious about his dating life. Do you know who Louis Partridge’s girlfriend is?

Louis Partridge attends the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Louis Partridge made his acting debut in 2014 when he played Alf in the comedy series Boomers. Today he is a rising star in the film industry, having appeared in more than 12 films and TV series. His dating life has also been the subject of public scrutiny, with many fans seeking to know more about Louis Partridge's GF.

Profile summary

Full name Louis Patrick James Partridge Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom Current residence Wandsworth, South West London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father James Partridge Mother Liz Partridge Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sydney Chandler Profession Actor, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @louispartridge

Does Louis Partridge have a girlfriend?

Is Louis Partridge dating anyone? The actor is believed to be in a romantic relationship. However, he has intentionally decided to keep his personal life under wraps. In one of his interviews, he once admitted that he had been heartbroken. However, he did not provide more details about what happened.

Louis Partridge's girlfriend's timeline

Despite remaining mute about his personal life, he has been publicly linked to two high-profile celebrities. Here is the highlight of Louis Partridge's relationship history.

Millie Bobby Brown (2020)

Millie Bobby Brown speaks at the Osaka Comic Con 2023 celebrity talk event in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Millie Bobby Brown is an English actress known for her role in Stranger Things. Louis and Millie sparked dating rumours in 2020 when they played each other's love interests in Enola Holmes.

In September 2020, The Lost Girls actor admitted to British Vogue that chemistry had developed off-screen between him and Millie. He said,

I was very grateful for that when acting alongside her, and there was this chemistry that had been developed off-screen that we could bring on screen. I loved it.

Despite their chemistry, they denied the romance rumours and admitted they were just good friends without any romantic involvement.

Sydney Chandler (2021–Present)

Sydney Chandler (L) and British actor Louis Partridge arrive at FX's "Pistol" Los Angeles FYC Event at EL Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Who is Louis Partridge dating? He is rumoured to be dating Sydney Chandler, a well-known American actress and the daughter of a talented actor, Kyle Chandler. Sydney is widely known for her roles in Don't Worry Darling, Chemistry, and Piston.

The actress is seven years older than Partridge, as she was born on 13 February 1996. The famous actress reportedly struck a romantic relationship with Louis during the set of the TV series Pistol in 2021, where they were co-stars.

Speculations about Sydney being Louis Partridge's gf emerged in September 2022. This was after the British entertainer allegedly travelled to Italy to be with his rumoured girlfriend at Venice Film Festival during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling.

Later TikTok video circulated online, implying that the lovebirds had broken up. However, none has ever denied or confirmed their dating or breakup rumours. The Paddington 2 star is seven years younger than Sydney.

FAQs

Who is Louis Partridge? He is a rising English actor widely known for featuring in the Netflix films Enola Holmes (2020) and Enola Holmes 2 (2022). How old is Louis Partridge? He is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 June 2003. What is Louis Partridge's nationality? He is British. Who is Louis Partridge's girlfriend? He is allegedly dating Sydney Chandler, an American actress. Did Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown date? Even though many believed they were dating, they were just good friends with no romantic involvement. How tall is Louis Partridge? The British actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. How much is Louis Partridge's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million as of 2023.

Louis Partridge's girlfriend is reportedly Sydney Chandler, a renowned American actress. Although the young actor has garnered fame in the entertainment industry, he has kept most information about his dating life under wraps.

