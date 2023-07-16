Is Jackson Mahomes gay? The story of Patrick Mahomes’ brother

Jackson Mahomes is a well-known TikToker and social media influencer. He is also known for being Patrick Mahomes' brother. Patrick is an American football quarterback who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Being famous, Jackson has attracted some attention to his personal life and sexuality. Is Jackson Mahomes gay?

Jackson Mahomes is a social medial influencer who has worked with various brands such as Amazon Prime and Casetify. He has gained a massive following on TikTok, with 1.1 million followers and 38.4 million likes. A lot of these fans would like to know, is Patrick Mahomes' brother gay?

Full name Jackson Mahomes Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 2000 Age 23 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Tyler, Texas, United States Current residence Kansas City, Kansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'6" Height in centimetres 195 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Randi Martin Father Pat Mahomes Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Whitehouse High School Texas University University of Missouri Kansas City Profession TikTok star, social media personality YouTube Jackson Mahomes Instagram @jacksonmahomes TikTok @jacksonmahomes Twitter

Who is Jackson Mahomes?

The social media sensation was born on 15 May 2000 in Tyler, Texas, United States, to Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. Pat was a baseball player and played teams like the New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. Randi is an event planner. Jackson grew up alongside his brother Patrick Mahomes II an NFL player. He has a younger sister called Mia Randall.

The social media personality attended Whitehouse High School in Texas before joining the University of Missouri in Kansas City. He graduated in 2022 with a degree in marketing. He started posting videos on TikTok while still in school and gained a massive online following.

Is Jackson Mahomes gay?

Jackson Mahomes' sexuality has been a hot topic online. He has been trolled with homophobic slurs during his brother's games and in his Instagram DMs. However, he denied these claims in his 2020 YouTube video. He stated:

I am not gay. I am attracted to girls.

One of Jackson's insecurities is his voice which has contributed to the gay allegations. He admits:

I do not like to do on-camera stuff. All of my stuff typically has music behind it just because I hate my voice. It's my biggest insecurity.

Trolls have assumed that he is gay due to his girly dance moves. The TikTok star is straight and finds the comments disrespectful toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Jackson was accused of assault after allegedly shoving a young male waiter in March 2023. The incident happened on 25 February at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. He also allegedly forcibly kissed the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, in her office. She stated:

He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying 'What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times. Where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive.

The surveillance footage showed the TikToker grabbing her by the throat and forcibly kissing her. He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on 3 May 2023 and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Is Jackson Mahomes married?

No, the social media influencer is not married. He is not known to be dating anyone at the moment.

Who is Jackson Mahomes? He is a TikTok star and social media influencer well known as Patrick Mahomes' brother. What is Patrick Mahomes' age? He is 23 years as of 2023. He was born on 15 May 2000. Did Jackson Mahomes come out? No, the TikTok star has never come out. Is Jackson Mahomes straight? Yes, the social media influencer is straight. What is Jackson Mahomes' weight? He weighs 136 pounds, equivalent to 62 kilograms. Who is Jackson Mahomes' girlfriend? The internet sensation is single. He does not have a girlfriend.

Is Jackson Mahomes gay? No, he is not gay. The TikTok star has denied the rumours saying he is attracted to women. Although he is single, he has never been seen dating a man.

