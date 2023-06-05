Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend history: who has the actor dated?

Dylan O’Brien is a famous American actor who has been featured in numerous movies and TV series. His popular roles include portraying Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf (2011-2017) and Thomas in The Maze Runner (2014). As a famous personality in the entertainment industry, his love life has been in the spotlight severally. Who is Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend?

Dylan O'Brien attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

The actor commenced his acting career in 2010, starring in the TV series Sweet High as Clever Trevor, and currently, he boasts approximately 29 acting credits. As the entertainer gained prominence in the movie world, his relationships occasionally hit the headlines. Who is Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend, and who did he date in the past? Here is a look at his dating history.

Profile summary

Full name Dylan Rhodes O'Brien Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1991 Age 31 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa O'Brien Father Patrick O'Brien Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Mira Costa High School Profession Actor Net worth $7 million Twitter @dylanobrien

Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriends' timeline

The Teen Wolf actor’s love life has been in the headlines–he has been romantically linked with a few famous high-profile ladies in the entertainment scene. Here is Dylan O’Brien’s dating history.

Britt Robertson (2012)

Britt Robertson and Dylan O’Brien first met in 2012 while filming The First Time, in which they were featured. They quickly got into a romantic relationship and dated for approximately six years before they called it quits in 2018. Rumours about their split emerged after the actress was spotted hanging out with Ray Donovan actor Graham Rodgers.

Dylan O'Brien’s ex-girlfriend, Britt, is an award-winning American actress known for starring in numerous movies and TV series, including Tomorrowland, The First Time, and The Space Between Us. Britt Robertson is currently married to Paul Floyd, a football player.

Chloë Grace Moretz (2018)

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. Photo: @chloegmoretz on Instagram (modified by author)

Chloë Grace Moretz is a top American actress with over 70 acting credits. Dating and Chloe came up in August 2018 after the two celebrities were spotted on a date at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, California, USA. Later, they joined a group of friends for a party at a nightclub.

In 2011, O’Brien revealed to Hollywire that he had a crush on the If I Stay actress. However, neither of the two celebrities confirmed whether they were an item.

Sarah Ramos (2020)

Actress Sarah Ramos. Photo: @sarahramos on Instagram (modified by author)

Sarah Emily Ramos is an American writer and actress recognised for her roles in American Dreams, Parenthood, How to Be Single, and Babylon. Was Sarah Ramos Dylan O’Brien’s partner? Dating rumours about the couple surfaced after they shared a video on social media in which they in the movie The Social Network.

Sarah was in the cast of the film, while O’Brien was not part of the cast. Their romantic relationship has not been confirmed, and the actress married Matt Spicer in 2020.

Chloe Bennet (June 2022)

Model Chloe Bennet. Photo: @chloebennet on Instagram (modified by author)

Chloe Bennet is an American model, singer, and actress known for starring in Nashville and Valley Girl. She was rumoured to be one of Dylan O'Brien's girlfriends after she was spotted on a lunch date with him at Potato Chips Deli restaurant in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Despite the speculations, Chloe Bennet has not confirmed whether she was Dylan O'Brien’s GF. The actress is seemingly dating Charles Melton.

Sabrina Carpenter (September 2022)

Singer Sabrina Carpenter. Photo: @sabrinacarpenter on Instagram (modified by author)

In September 2022, rumours on social media emerged about singer Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O'Brien dating. The two were allegedly spotted kissing at a bar in New York City during New York Fashion Week, and their pictures circulated on social media. The two celebrities have never spoken about the rumours, and thus, their relationship has not been confirmed.

Rachael Lange (January 2023)

Model Rachael Lange. Photo: @rachaellange on Instagram (modified by author)

Dylan O'Brien and Rachael Lange’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week on 19 January 2023 sparked their dating rumours. Model Rachael previously shared a video on TikTok saying that her heart felt open, even though she did not mention O’Brien. Fans concluded that she seemingly alluded to a relationship with the actor. Despite the rumours, none of the celebrities has addressed the alleged romantic relationship.

Is Dylan O'Brien single?

The actor is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with model and social media influencer Rachael Lange. However, Dylan is presumably single since neither has confirmed or denied the speculations.

FAQs about Dylan O’Brien

Where does Dylan O’Brien live? He resides in New York City, New York, United States. What is Dylan O’Brien’s profession? He is an actor and has appeared in several movies and TV series. How much is Dylan O’Brien worth? His net worth is $7 million. Does Dylan O’Brien have a wife? The actor is unmarried and, therefore, does not have a wife. Did Dylan O’Brien date Taylor Swift? The duo did not have a romantic relationship. Dylan was featured in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film. Who is Dylan O'Brien dating? The actor keeps his romantic life guarded and has not revealed if he is dating. He is seemingly single. Who is Dylan O’Brien’s ex-girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend is actress Britt Robertson. Dylan O’Brien’s relationships with other women have not been confirmed.

Wondering who Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend is? The actor’s relationships have hit the headlines severally as he has been linked with multiple celebrity women. He is allegedly dating model Rachael Lange, but their relationship is unconfirmed.

